“Ja Morant is officially baby Allen Iverson!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Grizzlies star gets crafty for an incredible finish vs the Clippers

Ja Morant is probably the most electric player in the league.

The man has been playing incredibly, so far this season. During the franchise’s first game of the season, this man scored an amazing 37 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and the dub. And in Memphis’ most recent game, Morant followed that up with yet another impressive showing.

28 points, 8 assists, and 1 steal, while shooting 52.6% from the field. On top of that, the Grizzlies were able to grab the win, against a very, very good Clippers side that can give anybody problems. Simply put, the Grizzlies are developing much faster than we all expected.

Speaking of the game though, there was one move by Ja that was just pre filth. In fact, it was so disgustingly beautiful, we felt we just had to talk about it.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Twitter erupts as Ja Morant humiliates the Clippers’ defense with a smooth play

And we say smooth, we mean smoother than a baby’s bottom.

It was so beautiful, it actually made some NBA fans think back to the dominance of Allen Iverson.

Okay, we’ll stop hyping up the play now. How about we just show you?

Peep the tweet below, if you please.

Ja Morant gets crafty for the bucket 🤯 pic.twitter.com/c3HEl9YM5E — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

See? Absolute filth! And let’s just say NBA Twitter felt it just had to react to it.

Baby Iverson!! — Andi Junaedi (@ndi_punk) October 24, 2021

This kid is the real deal … 🔥💪🏼💨 — Jaime P. Halftermeyer (@coachjph) October 24, 2021

if people thinks he’s overrated,I don’t want to know what they think about the real overrated players like zion — ♈ Lynn Moon ♈ (@Lynn_MoonHR) October 24, 2021

Just how much Ja Morant has improved during every season in the league often goes under the radar of countless NBA fans. However, if this man keeps progressing at this rate, we could see him lift up the Most Improved Player award during this current season.

And we for one, are absolutely here for it!

