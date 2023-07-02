Watch: Professional Dunker Flies Over 6ft 6′ Zion Williamson, Leaves Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum in Awe

Zion Williamson was one of the three NBA stars who attended the Quai 54 World Streetball Championship, in Paris. The New Orleans Pelicans star featured in an exhibition event involving Polish dunker Piotr Grabowski. Grabowski is one of the 160 athletes competing at the Quai 54 championship which is happening at the Simonne-Mathieu court at Roland-Garros. Along with Williamson, fellow young stars Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum were also in attendance at the Quai 54. Both of them were left in awe after seeing the epic scene.

Williamson held the ball up over his shoulders for Grabowski who sensationally performed a between-the-legs windmill dunk. The New Orleans Pelicans star is himself a huge physical specimen and one of the best dunkers in the NBA. The 22-year-old has been known for his dunking and scoring skills since his college days, at Duke University. Williamson won the McDonald’s All-American Dunk Contest, back in 2018. That puts him on an elite list, which includes the likes of LeBron James, Vince Carter, Carmelo Anthony, Blake Griffin, and DeMar DeRozan.

‌Piotr Grabowski makes it look easy, dunks over Pelicans star Zion Williamson

Grabowski is one of the several big-name dunkers participating at the Quai 54, which is being held against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. While streetball dunking looks much more impressive, the Polish dunker proved his mettle in open court via the trick.

The two-day tournament was interspersed with a range of music and other entertainment events, with Williamson himself being involved in this particular one. He held the ball up over his shoulder, as Grabowski jumped up and seamlessly performed the dunk.

The crowd predictably reacted with surprise, which included the likes of Tatum and Doncic as well. While Doncic might not be known for his dunking skills, both Tatum and Williamson are regular dunkers in the NBA.

Check out the dunk below:

Zion, who has had an injury-ravaged time recently, is one of the most impressive dunkers in the league and has pulled off several high-difficulty dunks himself. His experience means that Williamson will be well aware of the skill and physical audacity that the particular dunk took.

Williamson to return to full fitness for the new season?

At this time, Williamson is the obvious star in the New Orleans Pelicans roster. The 2019 NBA draft 1st overall pick has been utterly impressive when he has played.

The problem has been that the 2-time All-Star has only rarely played the past two seasons. Zion finished with 29 games under his belt last season and averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists in an average of 33 minutes per game.

Undoubtedly, his two-way impact and ability to attack the rim was a huge absence in the Pelicans’ regular season. It eventually finished with them at 9th in the Western Conference. Williamson will be hoping to get his career back on track next season.