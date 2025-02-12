“Luka Doncic Did That By Himself Last Year”: Gilbert Arenas Agrees with Shannon Sharpe on Lakers ‘1000 Percent’ Whooping OKC

Since the Luka Doncic trade, there’s a new burst of energy that’s visible in the Lakers. They have won all of their games since he arrived and are currently on a six-game winning streak, which is the highest in the league along with the OKC. Shannon Sharpe believes that if these two teams meet in the Conference Finals, it won’t end well for the Thunder.

Advertisement

While his take was refuted by other panelists on First Take, Sharpe didn’t budge and did a few vocal exercises to ensure that Stephen A. Smith and Brian Windhorst heard him correctly. He said, “If the Lakers get the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference, we are going to the NBA Finals.”

Gilbert Arenas took to the comment section to agree with the NFL legend.

Gil claimed that the Lakers would hand the OKC an ‘a** whooping’ if the matchup takes place because Luka already did that in last season’s Conference Semifinals in six games. He wrote, “1000% we whooping OKC azz. luka did that by himself last year now add bron.”

Gil says the Lakers beat the Thunder in the Playoffs pic.twitter.com/p0WDA9TTPk — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) February 12, 2025

This is a strong prediction coming from Gil because the Mavs had strong presence inside the paint, which has been widely touted as a weakness for the Thunder. However, the Lakers are severely lacking in the big man department, which would prevent them from capitalizing on the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Take (@firsttake)



It’s no secret that the addition of Luka has added a lot of value to the Lakers. They are now one of the strongest offensive sides in the league. However, as per StatMuse, the Thunder have the best defensive rating in the league, 105.0. Additionally, the Lakers don’t have any perimeter defense to go against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Other than SGA, they will also have to worry about Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren. Their next regular season matchup is going to be on 6th April. Until then, there are only going to be theories about what could happen in the potential WCF matchup.

Gilbert Arenas believes the duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic can take on the Celtics

Gil’s praise for the Lakers might be new, but he has rated them very high on multiple occasions since Luka arrived. On an episode of Gil’s Arena podcast, he said that if the LeBron-Luka duo were to go against the defending champions, they’d outplay them.

He believes that the Celtics’ reliance on three-point shooting is not going to save them against two players who are great at driving to the bucket. More importantly, if either one of them is being double-teamed, their offensive strength will become a superpower and will be easily converted into points.

The Celtics are no match for Luka and LeBron 😤 pic.twitter.com/j2vMgBvpKb — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) February 8, 2025

He said, “You can’t double him, ‘coz LeBron James is on the court. When LeBron James gets to the post or gets into iso, you can’t double him ‘coz we’ve got Luka on the court.”

Luka has only played one game so far for the Lakers. In the coming weeks, we will get to see how the Luka-LeBron duo work their magic together to showcase their offensive brilliance.