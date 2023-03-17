WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Hypes Himself Up After Massive Highlight in the G League

He may not be as great as his dear dad Shaquille O’Neal, but Shareef O’Neal is starting to find his path to the NBA. The man was initially signed by the Lakers for their Summer League team. And while he wasn’t signed by the franchise for the season, the G League Ignite team saw enough in the man to sign him on.

The man currently plays 11.8 minutes per game for the team, averaging 4.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game, while shooting 51.9% from the field. At the end of the day, the man is a project. And so far, he seems to be coming along right on schedule.

However, while progress can be slow, a person’s talent can show itself in flashes in a multitude of ways. And for Shareef O’Neal, it came in an incredible highlight, something he did not fail to repost himself.

Shareef O’Neal shares his incredible highlight during a G League game

At 23 years old, while development can take time, Shareef O’Neal does need to start showing what he is made of. He needs to take a page out of his dad, grit his teeth, and make everything a personal battle. Then again, it appears that the man may have started doing it already. As proof of that, he came up with an incredible highlight recently, one you can check out in the tweet below.

Dare we say it, that stupendous block is almost reminiscent of a prime Shaquille O’Neal, during his time in the NBA. But more importantly, the block almost works as a reminder to NBA scouts that not only does Shareef O’Neal need to be paid attention to, but he is also coming for the NBA very soon.

How many blocks did Shaquille O’Neal have during his NBA career?

Shaquille O’Neal was quite the player during his time in the NBA. Heck, it’s the reason why the man was able to create such a niche for himself, as the most dominant player of all time. However, how many blocks did he have over the course of his NBA career?

Well, according to StatMuse the Lakers legend blocked away an incredible 2,732 shots during his career. Even when compared to All-time that number looks great, as Shaquille O’Neal comes in at 8th in the NBA leaders for the stat.

