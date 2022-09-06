WATCH: Stephen Curry and the Warriors discuss best burgers in town with DeMarcus Cousins chipping in too

The Golden State Warriors are the team of the 2010s in the NBA.

With their championship run in 2021-22, the team seems to be extending its legacy to another decade. With youngsters Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Jordan Poole, and James Wiseman the Dubs seem to be in a good position going ahead too.

Steve Kerr and his staff have built a machine based on analytics into arguably the most well-oiled unit in the league. And top to bottom, the culture set by the Dubs has been remarkable. Player development and chemistry have been top-notch in the Stephen Curry – Steve Kerr era of Warriors basketball.

The bromance behind the scenes is also renowned at the Bay. With the inseparable core of Steph, Klay, Green, and Iggy everyone else feels right at home in Southern California.

One recorded instance of the lovely camaraderie and chill nature of the Dubs involves burgers.

What names did the debate throw in and who was involved in the debate?

It would appear that the video was taken by Jordan Bell. The rotation center is joined in the debate by Stephen Curry, DeMarcus Cousins, Jonas Jerebko, Alfonzo McKinnie, and Quinn Cook.

In-N-Out and Whataburger feature most prominently in the debate. Cousins even describes his favorite burgers as “Hall of Fame”. The video is proof of the relaxed, friendly air around the Warriors and explains their allure as a free agency destination.

The Warriors may not have reached a consensus as to who has the best burgers. But NBA fans can feel comfort in arriving at a consensus. That the Warriors definitely have one of the best environments for a player to be at.

In an era of extreme competitiveness and “beef”, this seems to be as chill as things can get for a player. The environment, combined with the chance of a ring, must take Warriors to the top of any player’s wishlist.

One would expect a serious contender to be engaged in shop talk. Especially from athletes in their prime and in the middle of contention. However, burgers were a shocker of a topic and a pleasant surprise as a topic of discussion.

Is there a better, more stable environment in the league right now? Are the Warriors the pinnacle of roster construction and setting a culture in the modern game? Is that debate settled with the above-mentioned evidence?

