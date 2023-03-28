WATCH: Stephen Curry Hilariously Drags ‘Underrated’ Campers Aside to Test His Interviewing Skills on Them

Stephen Curry may be an NBA superstar, the current face of the NBA even for so many. But, who cares about all that, right? Despite all his achievements, fame, and success, the man has managed not to lose himself. And today, he is arguably one of the humblest people on the face of the planet.

However, despite all his success, the man was famously underrated ahead of his time in the NBA. And that is the biggest reason why he recently partnered up with Under Armour, to come out with the ‘Underrated’ camp, inviting the overlooked NBA and WNBA prospects of the upcoming years. And it was here that the man apparently decided to brush up on his skills as an interviewer.

Stephen Curry hilariously tries to interview the many different NBA and WNBA prospects present at his camp

Stephen Curry is hardly one of those people that would be stand-offish… or even the kind that would promote pizza as a pre-game meal. But, reality can be shocking sometimes. And sure enough, as the man’s most recent Instagram post reveals, the reality of this man and his interviews are indeed the shocking kind. You can check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30)

We won’t lie, at the very least, Stephen Curry looked a lot more comfortable than quite a few professional interviewers out there. Who knows, the man could even have his own TV show after he retires from the NBA. However, given the demigod of a player he is today, we sure hope that isn’t for another decade or so.

What is Stephen Curry averaging this season?

After 50 games played, Stephen Curry is currently averaging 29.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game. Additionally, he is shooting 49.6% from the field, 42.5% from three, and 91.3% from the charity stripe.