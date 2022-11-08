“I Fell Out Of My Chair When Kevin Durant Missed That Free Throw”: Nets Guard’s 62 FTM Streak Ending in Mavericks Loss Had Skip Bayless In Complete Shock

Nov 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If you were to ask an avid NBA supporter, what the foremost weapons possessed by Kevin Durant in his arsenal are, the response will not leave you stupefied.

It’s conspicuous that his mid-range jumper, free throw shooting, and three-point shot stand, head and shoulders above the rest.

His free throw and jump-shot technique have made him a dependable option for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, and now the Brooklyn Nets.

As such, you can expect the ball to be placed in Durant’s hands when the clock is winding down in the fourth quarter.

This is primarily due to the fact that teams, know that they cannot run the risk of fouling him and sending him to the line. Unlike any other 7’0, players that have graced the league, ‘KD’ is more so than not, a guarantee from the free throw line.

Also read: “Kevin Durant Just Faced LeBron James’ Worst Nightmare”: Skip Bayless Mocks Lakers Superstar as Slim Reaper’s 62 Free Throw Streak Ends

Kevin Durant stunned Skip Bayless as he misses clutch free throws!

The Brooklyn Nets sustained yet another loss in their abject start to the 2022/2023 campaign. This time, it came at the American Airlines Center, at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The ‘Mavs’ were down by as much as 14 early in the first quarter. However, Doncic ensured his hot start to the season resumed, as he helped rally the franchise back to victory, amassing a stat line of 36 points and six rebounds and assists each.

The Slovenian was efficient from all parts of the floor, burying 11 of his 22 attempts (50%). Not to mention a sublime showing from the three-point line, which involved the three-time NBA ‘All-Star’ going 5/9 (55.6%) from deep.

A stellar showing to cap off a close game in which the hosts edged the visitors, winning 96-94! In spite of this magnificent showing, it was Durant who stole the headlines, for his missed free throw in the clutch.

“KD is the greatest tall free throw shooter and it ain’t even close. I was shocked, I fell off my chair when he missed the 2nd one.” — @RealSkipBayless on Durant’s missed FT w/game on the line pic.twitter.com/vSQJ0WN6GC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 8, 2022

Following the game, Skip Bayless on the latest episode of Undisputed shared his surprise, stating-

“KD is the greatest tall free throw shooter and it ain’t even close. I was shocked, I fell off my chair when he missed the 2nd one.”

The Nets had an opportunity to force overtime when the two-time NBA champion was founded from beyond the arc. In the wake of making his first free throw-Durant missed his second, ending his 62 straight made free throw streak, the longest of his 15 year career.

Alas, the hopes of flushing out a victory were put to rest with the rim coming in their way.

Also read: Jimmy Butler Proclaims Kevin Durant the Hardest Player to Defend, LeBron James Comes Close Second

Can the Nets make the playoffs?

Regardless of a slow start, with Durant on the team, a franchise can and will always find its way to ensure they make the playoffs.

Kevin Durant has been a reliable scorer in the clutch for his franchises, over the past twelve years. However, in a sparse occurrence, Durant missed his free throws last night. The odds of this transpiring again, are minimalistic.

Also read: Isiah Thomas, Who Dissed Kevin Durant’s Offensive Production, Roasts Fan For Calling Him A Bum