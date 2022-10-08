WATCH: The Only Time Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen Played an NBA Game Against Each Other

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are known for being arguably the most successful one-two punch in NBA history.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are often regarded as the second-greatest NBA duo of all time, just behind Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. And frankly, there isn’t much you can say against it either, since this is the duo that went on two three-peat two separate times, a feat most teams couldn’t even pull off once.

However, despite all their success, neither star remained in Chicago for the entirety of their career.

Michael Jordan had an ill-fated spell with the Washington Wizards a team he was a part-owner of in the early 2000s.

Around the same time, Scottie Pippen enjoyed stints with the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers in an attempt to add to his 6 championship titles. And while he never quite got those rings, he did enjoy more success than Michael Jordan during this period. Heck, Scottie and the Blazers even made the Conference Finals in 2000.

It was during Scottie’s time at Portland in 2002 that the former star duo faced off against each other for the first and last time in the NBA. The Wizards were a bottom-draw team and Michael Jordan was at the last legs of his career. Scottie and the Blazers were also on the decline but were still Playoff-bound.

Safe to say the meeting was interesting in a whole different way than what fans were expecting.

What happened in the only MJ and Pippen stand-off in NBA history?

Well, Scottie and the Blazers absolutely hammered Michael and his Wizards. The Wizards were in such bad shape that even with Michael Jordan on their books, they couldn’t muster put points on the board.

Pippen ended the night with a respectable 14-7-5 with 2 steals and a block in 27 minutes. Jordan scored as much as Pippen but delivered a lackluster stat line of 14-5-1 otherwise.

Here are the highlights from a 98-79 blowout for the Blazers.

This may not be the most memorable matchup in either of their careers. But, given the beef between the two today, it’s likely that Scottie Pippen chuckles whenever he thinks back to the drubbing he gave the GOAT.

How did the duo wind their career down after their meeting in 2002?

Michael Jordan was on his farewell tour in the NBA while his stand-off against Pippen took place, as he’d made it clear that season would be his last.

Scottie Pippen still had some wind in his sails, as he completed the season with Portland even making the Playoffs. However, that’s where the fairytale ended, as the team made its exit in the first round.

Subsequently, Pippen made a return to his beloved Chicago Bulls for one last dance in the NBA.

The Bulls had been a struggling team and hoped bringing back some of their own championship pedigree would boost their rebuild. However, it just wasn’t to happen, and Pippen retired at the end of his first season back with the Bulls.

A 42-year-old Pippen did emulate former teammate Jordan and come back from retirement. However, Scottie’s comeback wasn’t to the NBA. No, Pippen decided to represent Torpan Pojat and Sundsvall Dragons – two Scandinavian outfits briefly, before retiring for good.

Still, while they may not have gone out with a bang, the duo retain their status as NBA royalty and will forever be celebrated by disciples of the game.

