“Watching LeBron James vs Stephen Curry to cost $900”: The Most Expensive Ticket Since Last Game of Kobe Bryant

Are you willing to spend 900 bucks to watch LeBron James and Stephen Curry play an opening day game?

There are only a few things more exciting than being in the stands and witnessing your favourite athlete/team perform.

With the 2022-23 NBA season approaching, the excitement of the fans is going high each day. And with it, the prices of the tickets for the opening Game Day.

However, before the regular season starts, there are 65 pre-season games that can give you the experience of watching a game in the arena.

It will obviously not have the excitement of the real regular season games, but it will also not dig a massive hole in our pockets unlike the opening day match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.

Have $900 to spare? Watch LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry open the 2022-23 season at Crypto.com Arena

Imagine getting to watch a game in LA sitting right behind celebrities like Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson, Rihanna, and Drake etc., one might shred a grand for that opportunity, but $900 to get you a regular seat for watching the first game of the 2022-23 season?

Not worth it, right? But that’s what it is going to cost for the hard-core fans of the LA and Dub Nation to watch their teams in action on Day 1.

Excited for the upcoming NBA season? You’re not the only one… The average purchase price for Warriors-Lakers’ opening day is $898, the most expensive since Kobe’s last game. 🤯🤯🤯 (Prices via @TickPick) pic.twitter.com/yF27U0uPNC — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 26, 2022

When Bryant announced that he’d play the last game of his 20-year NBA career against Utah Jazz in April 2016. The prices of those game tickets went insanely high, with the cheapest one going for $729.

That would be an “upper corner” seat at the Lakers’ arena that previously went by Staples Center. Now guess how much the courtside seats cost? $27,500.

Well, you had to pay some kind of massive toll to watch one of the greatest of all time playing his last game. Yet, that number is just too unreal for watching a game live.