How to Buy Los Angeles Lakers Game Tickets for 2022-23 NBA Season?

Los Angeles Lakers start their campaign on 18th October against the defending NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors and we’ll tell you how to buy the tickets.

Still looking to improve their squad, the LA team will be looking to do significantly better than their last season’s showing. Their opponents will be waiting for their first game as well, inside Chase Center.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ schedule for next season has been released: pic.twitter.com/jsktNOttfV — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 17, 2022

Lakers have already added guards Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder to the core of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

Will the latter of the three remain with the team when they start their campaign is still an unanswerable question. Either way, James would not let his 20th season go in vain as the 19th one did.

The Purple and Gold will have 6 pre-season games to prepare for a great start to their regular season campaign, which is starting with a banger of a game.

Mark your calendars, the 2022 pre-season schedule is out 📅#LakeShow x @Delta pic.twitter.com/wZOjnpJSX0 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 1, 2022

Here’s how you can book the tickets for both pre-season and the regular season games.

Los Angeles Lakers tickets for the 2022-23 season

While the Lakers officially start their 2022-23 campaign on 18th Oct. against GSW, their first pre-season game would be on 4th Oct. against the Sacramento Kings in Crypto.com Arena.

The officially authorized seller of online tickets is Ticketmaster. Once you select the Game which you’d like to book the tickets for, the seating map will pop up showing the tickets listed for sale by the Lakers.

The blue coloured dot mark on the seats indicates the tickets for sale by the Lakers. The red coloured dot mark on the seats indicates the tickets for sale by the fans via Lakers Ticket Exchange.

Suggestion: –

1. If you want a cheap ticket plus a vacation, book tickets for away games which are against a small market team, like, the Sacramento Kings or the Utah Jazz.

2. Book the tickets as close to the Game Day as possible. There’s a chance of saving a lot more money that way, but also, on some days there’s a risk of not getting the tickets at all.

Note: You’ll not be able to purchase or transfer tickets 1 hour before a game.