“We all love Kyrie Irving, but we’ve got a job to do”: James Harden warns Nets superstar of the consequences of him not obeying New York City vaccine mandate

James Harden joins Kevin Durant in solemnly urging Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated and reignite the Brooklyn Nets’ championship hopes.

The Brooklyn Nets have taken utmost care in order to avoid controversies when it comes to all things Kyrie. If Matt Sullivan’s version of events is to be believed, the New Jersey-born point guard has unlimited player power in the organization.

This is a status he enjoys in large part because of his role in convincing Kevin Durant to join the Nets. However, it seems that Joe Tsai and Sean Marks have reached the end of their tether when it comes to his eccentricities.

Kyrie has steadfastly refused to get vaccinated for the duration of 2021. It is now being put out that his reasons aren’t so much anti-vax as anti-mandate.

Also Read – Kyrie Irving is just as courageous now as Muhammed Ali was! Jason Whitlock controversially compares the Nets star’s civil disobedience to the boxing legend’s strife with the US military.

“We all love Kyrie Irving, but we’ve got a job to do”: James Harden

James Harden spoke to Nets media in no uncertain terms in his latest press availability. The 2017-18 NBA MVP forced a trade to Brooklyn with his eyes only on the Larry O’Brien trophy.

The 3-time scoring champion reminded his All-NBA teammate that their aim as a group is to win the championship:

“Kyrie believes in his beliefs& he stands firmly. We respect it, we all love Ky. But we have a job to do, and individually myself, I’m still wanting to set myself up for a championship. The entire organization, is on the same path.”

Harden: “Kyrie believes in his beliefs& he stands firmly. We respect it, we all love Ky. But we have a job to do, and individually myself, I’m still wanting to set myself up for a championship. The entire organization, is on the same path” #nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) October 13, 2021

Also Read – Michael Jordan has done more spectacular things than any basketball player I’ve ever seen! Jerry West lauds the GOAT while revealing one of the best MJ plays ever.

It is clear that the Nets are a better team with Kyrie Irving involved with them. He seems to possess unmatched chemistry with most players that he’s shared a locker room with.

As basketball fans, we hope that Kyrie comes back to his senses and realizes that the prudent path to take is to let go of his emotions regarding the vaccine mandate.