“We are starting to become a real team and are excited for each other”: Anthony Edwards discloses the change in the Timberwolves’ mindset that has been resulting in success

With the Timberwolves’ recent-most win against the Utah Jazz, Anthony Edwards and co. have already won more games this season, than the entire 2020-2021 campaign.

Ever since Kevin Garnett’s MVP season back in 2004, the Timberwolves have been a lottery team. Over the past 17 years, the Wolves advanced to the postseason merely once and finished 10th seed or worse 15 times.

However, this season, behind the Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and D’Angelo Russell trio, Minnesota has been one of the most entertaining teams. And has been playing like a playoffs spot deserving squad.

On Sunday night, Chris Finch’s boys managed to hand the short-handed Jazz a 126-106 loss. With Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert sidelined, the Wolves showed no mercy to Quin Snyder’s squad.

After the contest, during the postgame interview, Edwards revealed the squad’s positive change in mentality that has been resulting in their success.

“Everybody is doing what they supposed to do, so every team is in trouble now”: Anthony Edwards sends out a warning to the league

According to the 6-foot-4 guard, players on the Wolves have now started to be excited for each other. This change in mindset is playing a huge reason behind their success. The 20-year-old combo-guard said:

“I think we’re starting to love to see each other succeed. In the beginning of the season it was always ‘I want to do this, I want to do that.’ We’re starting to become a real team now and be excited for each other and I’m loving that.”

Anthony Edwards:

Edwards further went on to give a stern warning to the association:

“Every team we gon’ play is in trouble now cuz I got my guy TP playing good, Beas playin’ good, Jaden gettin’ his swag, Jaylen Nowell gettin buckets. Everybody is doing what they supposed to do, so every team is in trouble now.”

The Wolves are now placed 8th in the West with a 25-25 record. Only 3.5 games behind the 5th seed Nuggets, Minnesota have a real shot at making the postseason for the 2nd time in 18 seasons.