“We Can Be Dangerous”: Tyrese Maxey Reveals 76ers’ Winning Aspirations Despite Injury Concerns

Every Philadelphia 76ers fan wishes they had a neuralyzer from ‘Men In Black’ to erase their memory of the 2024-25 NBA season. It would’ve been impossible to imagine things would go as badly as they did for them. Their big three of Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid only played 619 possessions together due to injuries. Now that the team is nearly healthy, optimism is beginning to creep back up.

Health has always derailed the Philadelphia 76ers’ hopes of contending for a championship. In their 2024 first-round series against the New York Knicks. Despite Embiid averaging 33.0 points and 10.8 rebounds, he wasn’t playing close to his full health. That is just one of the many examples over the past few seasons.

If the Sixers could string together a healthy season, they could immediately jump to one of the top teams in the NBA. That is a tall task considering Embiid played just 19 games, and George showed up in 41 games. Regardless, Tyrese Maxey hasn’t lost hope in this core.

“We have to be extremely healthy and extremely together and find ways to get better. Not just as a team, but individually as well. I’m going to do my part as far as getting better and getting the team more camaraderie so we can be more successful this season,” Maxey said in an interview with Bleacher Report.

One thing is certain: Maxey is going to be out there to give his team the best chance to win. The 24-year-old star played in just 52 games, but that was in large part due to the team shutting him down late in the season in hopes of securing high lottery odds.

Maxey averaged a career-high 26.3 points per game along with 6.1 assists. Of course, this went under the radar since the Sixers were among the bottom of the East. Their disappointing 24-58 record isn’t indicative of what their ceiling is for the upcoming season, and Maxey knows that.

“Winning is the biggest thing,” Maxey said. “I’m someone who believes in winning. I don’t believe in small accolades, I don’t believe in moral goals. I believe in winning. I’ve won all my life, so that’s what we’re trying to get back to.”

It wasn’t that long ago that Maxey proved that he’s one of the best young players in the league. In the 2023-24 season, he won the Most Improved Player award, while earning his first All-Star appearance. This past season humbled the entire Sixers roster, specifically, Maxey, which has pushed him to work even harder this offseason.

“I don’t want to talk about it as much, I want to get out there and show everyone this season. I’m trying to prove some people wrong. Not just myself, but the team as a whole. We’re in this position where we can be dangerous,” Maxey proclaimed.

On paper, the Sixers still have a deadly roster. Considering teams such as the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics won’t be as good due to Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum missing the entire season, it opens the door for the Sixers to make a move.

Unfortunately, injury history continues to loom over the team. Uncertainty still surrounds the condition of Embiid’s knee. Earlier in the offseason, George underwent left knee surgery to treat an injury that occurred in a workout. The team expects him to be ready for the start of the season.

A lot of eyes are on the Sixers to bounce back this season. There is, without a doubt in Maxey’s mind, that the Sixers will do so in emphatic fashion.