“I’ll tell you what America, we’re gonna be off Saturday”: Charles Barkley gets a perfect 3-0 in his predictions for Thursday night’s games

Inside the NBA analyst, Charles Barkley gets a perfect 3-0 in all his predictions for Thursday night’s playoff games.

The Chuckster is not one to mince his words despite it costing him an embarrassment on national television. Often in the headlines for his bold predictions and bizarre statements, Barkley is a cheat code for broadcasters to skyrocket their TRPs.

The most recent example is his ‘bus rider’ comments on Kevin Durant, with the two former MVPs going back and forth. However, this hasn’t stopped Barkley from toning down his loud nature. The Suns MVP continues his ‘no filter’ approach on the award-winning show Inside the NBA.

“If you ain’t driving the bus, don’t walk around talkin’ bout you a champion!” Chuck sounds off on KD’s playoff performance. pic.twitter.com/NSULRff4nD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 24, 2022

One of Barkley’s signatures in his repertoire of antics are his bold predictions. Though they might be absurd too many, Chuck manages to get some of them right, with the 2022 playoffs being no different.

Nonetheless, Barkley hit it out of the park with his predictions on Thursday night, getting a hattrick. The TNT analyst was confident of the Raptors, Pelicans, and Jazz’s ouster.

Charles Barkley gets his wish of having Saturday off.

While Barkley may have faltered in his prediction of four teams getting swept in the first round, he wasn’t wrong in his forecasting on Thursday night. The eleven-time All-Star was confident of the Raptors, Pelicans, and Jazz’s journey ending.

Chuck went 3-0 on his predictions for Thursday’s games 👀 pic.twitter.com/47o4DbfxLf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 29, 2022

“I’ll tell you what America, we’re gonna be off Saturday. I’m taking the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and the 76ers are gonna win too. We gonna get the hattrick.”

Though we really wish that the TNT crew bring back the guarantee button, Barkley is having a relatively impressive run with his predictions. The Chuckster had boldly claimed about the Nets not beating the Celtics post-Kevin Durant and co defeating the Cavaliers in the play-in tournament.

And the result was the Nets getting swept 4-0 at the hands of the Cs. Whether he gets it right or not, The Chuckster doesn’t fail to surprise with his heroic predictions.

