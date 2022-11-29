“Kobe Bryant Walked Away With 4 Friends From 20 Years in NBA”: Caron Butler Once Revealed How He Made It to The Mamba’s Tight Circle

Former two-time NBA ‘All-Star’ Caron Butler is regarded by the late Kobe Bryant as one of four friends that the five-time NBA champion has had.

Caron Butler was drafted 10th overall in the 2002 NBA draft. The 42-year-old was acquired by the Miami Heat in the draft, before shortly being shipped off to Los Angeles in a blockbuster trade, which saw four-time NBA champion, Shaquille O’Neal head the other way.

Butler had a short-lived tenure in Los Angeles but made memories and a particular friend for life in Kobe Bryant. The former NBA champion details what about him appealed to Bryant, who was presumed to be a closed book throughout his life.

With his only focus being the game of basketball.

Also read: 6FT 6” Kobe Bryant, Who Played as a Goalkeeper in Europe, Once Practiced With $150 Million Worth Kylian Mbappe

Caron Butler divulges his relationship with Kobe Bryant!

In 2019, the forward sat down with TV host, Kristine Leahy to discuss his NBA career, friendships, and other certain topics. One excerpt from the interview that stood out was the revelation to the NBA veteran that he was supposedly one of just four friends NBA legend Kobe Bryant had.

Leahy began-

“So you go to the Lakers and you’re teammates with Kobe Bryant, who is notorious for not being the easiest guy to get along with. And he said that you’re one of the four teammates, out of what 20 years, that he actually formed a friendship with. I mean, how did you do that?”

Butler responded-

“This is how I approach life. I never judge anyone from opinions that I hear out there. I go on my own energy and vibe with that individual. And once I arrived in Laker Nation, I got next to Kobe because me playing that position, me being 6’6, 6’7, in that space I wanted to learn from the best player possible and he showed me so much.”

Leahy continued-

“So it’s almost like Kobe needs to feel like you respect him and you want to learn from him and that’s when he’ll be friends with you?”

Butler answered. back stating-

“I don’t think it’s that. I just think that as men, like we compete and you obviously compete and play for the respect of your peers and when he saw that I had no back down in me and I wanted to be a better version of myself, I think he kind of just gravitated towards me and I accepted that with open arms because I wanted to learn from the best.”

This is an intriguing insight into how the Black Mamba’ used to perceive situations surrounding the basketball court. One thing for sure is, in order to earn Bryant’s respect, one needed to display his heart, grit, and passion for the game.

Also read: “What Are You Gonna Do About it, B*tc*?”: Kobe Bryant Once Berated Chris Childs After Throwing Elbows at Him and Got Punched in the Neck

Caron Butler’s coaching stint!

Butler spent 13 successful years in the NBA dawning the jerseys of a myriad of franchises before calling it a career in 2018. Regardless of if he was well-known or not, he has a credential only a few will ever achieve and that’s the title of an NBA champion.

Caron is currently an assistant coach with the Miami Heat.

Could we perhaps see the 42-year-old one day coach a team of his own?

Also read: Draymond Green, Who Punched Jordan Poole at Practice, Draws Kobe Bryant Comparisons via GM Bob Myers