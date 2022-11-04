Kevin Durant Breaks Silence on Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Debacle, and It Is Worrisome

Oct 3, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) wait to check into the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The past few days have been difficult for the Brooklyn Nets. The bad start to the season aside, Kyrie Irving’s recent controversy has left the franchise in disarray.

Irving recently found himself in the news for promoting a film with anti-Semitic comments. This has resulted in a ton of backlash for both him and the organization.

However, there are those on the team that finds the whole situation a bother. Especially Kevin Durant who just wants to focus on basketball.

Also Read: NBA Reporter Has Reason To Believe Kyrie Irving’s Toxicity Will Be Kevin Durant’s Excuse To Leave the Nets Very Soon

Kevin Durant does not want to judge or comment on anyone’s views, he just wants to play basketball

The Brooklyn Nets are currently on a mission to right Kyrie’s wrongs. To the point where they have pledged $500,000 to the ADL and suspended Irving for the next five games.

However, Kevin Durant is not happy with the way the Nets conducted proceedings. He feels that things would have been better if the organization had kept quiet and just focused on basketball.

Kevin Durant: “I’m not here to judge somebody or talk down on the life or how they feel their views. I just didn’t like anything that went on. I felt like it was all unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.” #nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 4, 2022

KD wasn’t happy with the way things were handled. Although, he made it clear that he isn’t here to judge people for their views.

An interesting take on the whole situation from the Slim Reaper. There is more to this story though apart from his prioritization of basketball.

Durant clarifies that he does not support hate speech or anti-Semitism of any kind

Durant has made it clear that he just wants to play basketball. Be that as it may, he has also clarified his stance by stating he doesn’t stand for any sort of hate speech or anti-Semitism.

Just wanna clarify the statements I made at shootaround, I see some people are confused. I don’t condone hate speech or anti-Semitism, I’m about spreading love always. Our game Unites people and I wanna make sure that’s at the forefront — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 4, 2022

It is a good thing he has explained his stance. God knows that neither he nor the Nets can withstand any more controversy.

Also Read: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Find Newest Hater in JJ Redick, Former Magic Player Blames Nets Duo for Nets’ Downfall