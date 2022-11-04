HomeSearch

Kevin Durant Breaks Silence on Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Debacle, and It Is Worrisome

Nithin Joseph
|Fri Nov 04 2022

Kevin Durant Breaks Silence on Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Debacle, and It Is Worrisome

Oct 3, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) wait to check into the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The past few days have been difficult for the Brooklyn Nets. The bad start to the season aside, Kyrie Irving’s recent controversy has left the franchise in disarray.

Irving recently found himself in the news for promoting a film with anti-Semitic comments. This has resulted in a ton of backlash for both him and the organization.

However, there are those on the team that finds the whole situation a bother. Especially Kevin Durant who just wants to focus on basketball.

Also Read: NBA Reporter Has Reason To Believe Kyrie Irving’s Toxicity Will Be Kevin Durant’s Excuse To Leave the Nets Very Soon

Kevin Durant does not want to judge or comment on anyone’s views, he just wants to play basketball

The Brooklyn Nets are currently on a mission to right Kyrie’s wrongs. To the point where they have pledged $500,000 to the ADL and suspended Irving for the next five games.

However, Kevin Durant is not happy with the way the Nets conducted proceedings. He feels that things would have been better if the organization had kept quiet and just focused on basketball.

KD wasn’t happy with the way things were handled. Although, he made it clear that he isn’t here to judge people for their views.

An interesting take on the whole situation from the Slim Reaper. There is more to this story though apart from his prioritization of basketball.

Durant clarifies that he does not support hate speech or anti-Semitism of any kind

Durant has made it clear that he just wants to play basketball. Be that as it may, he has also clarified his stance by stating he doesn’t stand for any sort of hate speech or anti-Semitism.

It is a good thing he has explained his stance. God knows that neither he nor the Nets can withstand any more controversy.

Also Read: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Find Newest Hater in JJ Redick, Former Magic Player Blames Nets Duo for Nets’ Downfall

About the author
Nithin Joseph

Nithin Joseph

Sports has been a huge part of Nithin's life ever since he was 10 years old. He is currently pursuing his MBA in Sports Management and as such has attempted to immerse himself in a variety of professional sports and sports leagues like the Premier League, NBA, and NFL. Having previously worked as a WWE content writer, Nithin now writes about the NBA, being a supporter of the Miami Heat and basketball as a sport.

Read more from Nithin Joseph