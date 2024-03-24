“We Drank One Together After We Won Gold”: Devin Booker Reminisces Over Sharing A Bottle Of Wine With Gregg Popovich

The San Antonio Spurs recently hosted the Phoenix Suns at home. The Suns were able to fend off the Spurs with ease, coming out with a 131-106 final score. After the game, Devin Booker took some time to talk to the media and decided to reminisce over sharing a bottle of wine with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich after winning an Olympic Gold.

Advertisement

Devin Booker was part of the 2020 USA Olympics squad that got a gold medal in men’s basketball. The team comprised some of the best stars in the league and was spearheaded by one of the best coaches in NBA history, Gregg Popovich.

Team USA defeated Team France in the finals, 87-82, bringing home the Olympic gold and bragging rights for the entire country. After Team USA overcame Team France, the players indulged in some celebratory activities.

Advertisement

After the Spurs game tonight, Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker opened up about his experience sharing a bottle of wine with the head coach of San Antonio after their win in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

“We talked after the game. He left me a nice bottle of wine. I know we drank one together after we won gold. We have some incredible memories even though it was a short amount of time in Japan. But I always have a high respect for him but our relationship took off while I was out there.”

Devin Booker shared the fact that Gregg Popovich spoke to him after tonight’s game and left him a bottle of wine as well. This immediately reminded Booker of the time he shared a bottle of wine with Coach Pop after winning the Olympic gold.

Advertisement

D-Book led the way for the Suns tonight, finishing the game with 32 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds on 14-24 shooting from the field and 3-7 from beyond the arc, as per Statmuse. Booker’s shooting percentages for the night came up to 58.3% from the field and 42.9% from long range.

Gregg Popovich has his own private wine

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has his own bottled wine based out of Oregon. The wine is a pinot noir named Rock & Hammer. It is made in partnership with Rex Hill Winey, an Oregon-based distillery located in Newberg, Oregon.

Coach Pop has been a long-time investor in the Winery. The wine wasn’t made available to the public for quite some time but will now be available soon. As per OregonLive, over the years, Gregg Popovich has gifted a bottle to Steve Kerr, Rick Carlisle, Doc Rivers, and George Karl.

Coming back to the game, it wasn’t just Devin Booker who showed love to the great Coach Pop. Even Kevin Durant had some words for the Hall of Famer after the game.

“Always admired him (Popovich) from afar, but when you get into the league and get around him, you see the type of guy that he is. Just a real human being. No fake side, no character with him. He’s just a real guy.”

The Suns will be playing back-to-back games against the Spurs. With the first game already in the books, tune into BSSW Network at 8:00 PM ET to see the Spurs host the Suns once again.