“We Gon’ Fight That”: Andre Iguodala Claims NBPA Finds LaMelo Ball’s $100k Fine Is ‘Bit Much’

The Acting Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association, Andre Iguodala, recently shared his thoughts on the LaMelo Ball controversy. Iguodala was on a stream with popular streamer Kai Cenat, where he was asked about the $100k fine that has been imposed on Ball by the NBA for supposedly using some insensitive language that.

Iguodala explained the situation to Kai live on the stream. He agreed that the words used by Ball are not LGBTQ-friendly and players shouldn’t say them, but Iggy also promised that he would contest the hefty fine as the AED of the NBPA.

Iguodala told Kai, “You can’t say that [the slur] in the NBA. Because it’s insensitive. It’s derogatory to a group. We’ve got a big fan base.”

He added, “[$100k] is a bit much. We gon’ fight that one though, don’t worry. But we can’t have guys saying that at the same time…You can’t say it in an interview.”

Iguodala has been part of the NBPA since 2019, and if he feels that the fine that Ball is directed to pay is excessive, he is in a position to challenge that. Ball has also realized that he was wrong for his choice of words. Although he didn’t mean to offend anyone, he acknowledged that he should’ve been more careful.

After the Hornets’ game against the Cavs, Ball said, “I really didn’t mean anything (by it) and don’t want to offend anybody. I’ve got love for everybody, and I don’t discriminate.”

However, this controversy has initiated a debate on how NBA players talk during post-game interviews.

Evan Turner asks players to be more civil

Former NBA star Evan Turner took to X to add his two cents about the ongoing controversy. Turner believes that players using foul language during post-game interviews has become a trend, but they need to get rid of it. He stated that it’s not very difficult to have control over their words for three minutes.

He wrote, “I might sound like an old head but the excessive language in postgame interviews is starting to get tacky. 12 year olds carelessly use curse words lol we as athletes are smart enough to articulate ourselves for 3 mins without cursing. It ain’t cute or wavy lol. And this is coming from me.”

If Iguodala fails to overturn the $100k fine imposed on Ball, it might strengthen the conversation about athletes being more aware during interviews.