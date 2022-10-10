“We Gotta Get Ready for Victor Wembanyama!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Issues a Stern Warning for the NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the many NBA stars who was left in awe after seeing Victor Wembanyama play against the Ignite.

Victor Wembanyama took the basketball world by storm this month. The Metropolitans 92 visited the United States of America to play two exhibition games against the G-League Ignite.

In what was the battle between the top two prospects of the 2023 draft class, Wembanyama completely outclassed Scoot Henderson.

The series concluded with both sides grabbing a win each. In the two clashes, the 18-year-old Frenchman averaged a staggering 36.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks. Whereas Henderson recorded 28 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals in the first game and sat out in the second bout after playing merely 5 minutes.

“Victor Wembanyama is unbelievable”: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo joined the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, among several others, as the superstars who were left in awe of the 7-foot-3 unicorn.

The Greek Freak, who was in Abu Dhabi for the NBA Global Games against the Atlanta Hawks, spoke about what he found impressive from the teenager’s game.

The 2-time NBA MVP first revealed that he had initially watched Wembanyama a year ago when the latter shared the court with Kostas Antetokounmpo.

“I had the chance to watch him in play in 2021, a year ago, for the first time because my little brother, Kostas, played for ASVEL and they were teammates. And he’s incredible, man,” Antetokounmpo stated.

The Milwaukee Bucks leader then spoke about his takeaways from Victor’s performance in the two games he played against Henderson and co.

“But his skills, the way he can shoot the ball, the way he can move, he’s extremely fast for his size, he can block shots, he can be a threat on the defensive end — he’s unbelievable. I believe it’s only a matter of time until he’s in the league. For him, the key is just to keep getting better, keep staying humble and stay healthy. With a body like that and a skill set like that, as long as he stays healthy, he’s going to keep improving. And keep enjoying the game as much as he can.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about Wembanyama’s potential in the NBA

Like all the pundits and fellow NBA players, Giannis too believes that Wembanyama has what it takes to be the next great in the league.

Antetokounmpo concluded by stating that the NBA needed to be aware of the projected #1 pick of the upcoming draft.

“He has the chance to be one of the best — not in his age, not in Europe — but one of the best to ever play this game. We have never seen someone like that before. I think it’s a good challenge for everybody in the league, to have somebody who’s 7-foot-2 and is able to shoot over you and dribble like he’s a guard and block shots and run down the floor fast. We gotta get ready for this kid, you know? He’s going to be really good.”

“He’s incredible man… We gotta get ready for this kid, he’s going to be really good” Giannis on watching Victor Wembanyama play in 2021 pic.twitter.com/zNH5hsWzwf — NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2022

We hope that teams in the franchise don’t intentionally underperform in hopes to win the #1 pick of the 2023 draft, and eventually adding Victor Wembanyama to their roster.

