“We Laugh Internally”: Bucks President Admits Giannis Antetokounmpo And Company Don’t Take Trade Rumors Seriously

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee has been the subject of nonstop speculation in recent months. With the Bucks’ recent playoff disappointments and Damian Lillard’s exit, many believe it’s only a matter of time before Giannis looks elsewhere.

ESPN insider Shams Charania has been one of the leading voices in this conversation, repeatedly suggesting that Giannis is open to reassessing his future with the franchise. Back in May, Shams reported that for the first time, Giannis was seriously considering whether Milwaukee was still the right place for him.

The claim stirred more talk about a potential trade or a free agency exit, especially as the Bucks roster appeared to be in flux. But Bucks president Peter Feigin isn’t buying any of it. Recently, he said that the organization internally laughs off the rumors. According to him, there’s no panic inside the franchise about Giannis leaving.

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has not made any firm decisions, but for the first time in his career, he is open-minded about whether his best fit is remaining in Milwaukee – or playing elsewhere, league sources told ESPN. Story on ESPN: https://t.co/2aTg3Bq8o3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2025

Feigin said, “We kinda laugh internally. Giannis loves Milwaukee, Milwaukee loves Giannis. We’re in a good place. It’s business as usual.” The connection between Giannis and the city remains strong, and the Bucks aren’t treating this offseason like it’s any different than the past.

Bucks President on Giannis Antetokounmpo “We kinda laugh internally. Giannis loves Milwaukee, Milwaukee loves Giannis. We’re in a good place. It’s business as usual.” pic.twitter.com/VsIwPruZE5 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 14, 2025

Even Giannis himself seemed largely unfazed when asked about his future. During a livestream with IShowSpeed, he said, “Probably. We’ll see. I love Milwaukee.” The word “probably” triggered further speculation, but not everyone is reading into it.

“PROBABLY. WE’LL SEE. I LOVE MILWAUKEE.” Giannis Antetokounmpo when asked if he’s staying with the Milwaukee Bucks Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/iYRbNkMp96 — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) July 10, 2025

On NBA Today, Udonis Haslem addressed it directly with Shams sitting right beside him.

Haslem said Giannis’ casual language shouldn’t be misinterpreted and that he believes the two-time MVP is staying in Milwaukee. He said, “I’m happy he’s finally come out and said it. Even though it’s a probably, we’re going to take the probably out. He’s going back to Milwaukee.” UD believes that the organization has given Giannis all the reasons he might need to stay.

Udonis Haslem thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo is definitely staying with Milwaukee (Shams right next to him) “Even though it’s a probably, we going to take the probably out. He’s going back to Milwaukee.” (h/t @AIR305)pic.twitter.com/WFS50xNHHT — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 10, 2025

He said, “It’s not a failure to go back to Milwaukee. You’ve had success there, you’ve had the championship, you’ve had individual success, you’ve had team success. This organization has tried to do everything possible to get Giannis the opportunity to be in the best position, it just has not happened.”

Despite losing Damian Lillard, the Bucks have made some respectable moves this offseason. They added Myles Turner and Cole Anthony, two players who can bring value to a roster still centered around Giannis. Giannis is expected to keep monitoring the team’s development, but there’s no sign that a departure is imminent.