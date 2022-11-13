“Michael Jordan Got Dennis Rodman and Called the Pistons Bad”: Isiah Thomas Accuses the Bulls of Acquiring Players From the Detroit Camp

Dennis Rodman does get his flowers for being one of the best defensive players in NBA history. However, one aspect of The Worm’s resume that doesn’t get enough talked about is the five championships he’s managed to win.

Fans often associate Rodman with the 1995-1998 Bulls. And honestly, it is not that shocking. The Chicago-based franchise was one of the greatest assembled teams in the latter half of the 1990s. Led by Michael Jordan, the squad consisted of some talented individuals such as Scottie Pippen, Toni Kukoc, Ron Harper, Steve Kerr, and Dennis, among several others.

Because Dennis the Menace was a part of this star-studded roster that won 3 consecutive championships, fans often forget that the 2-time DPOY had won titles with the Pistons back in the 80s as well.

“Michael Jordan Got Dennis Rodman and Called the Pistons Bad”: Isiah Thomas

The 2-time All-Star managed to put up jaw-dropping numbers for whichever team he was a part of. However, it was under Phil Jackson’s tenure at the Bulls that Rodman was the most effectively utilized.

However, according to Jordan’s long-time rival Isiah Thomas, the Chicago Bulls stole players from the Pistons franchise, leaving fans assuming that Detroit had an awful team. Zeke accused MJ and the Bulls of acquiring players from the Pistons, Zeke said that the Pistons’ system structured Rodman into being the player he was when Chicago acquired him. The 12-time All-Star further said:

“Dennis Rodman was better than people think. When Dennis was with the Detroit Pistons, Dennis had to learn a lot of things about how to play. Now, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, they get Dennis Rodman. It was like, ‘Oh, the Detroit Pistons were bad’ but didn’t y’all go and get half our team.”

It is no secret that Thomas and Jordan weren’t on the best of terms. However, taking such shots regarding perhaps one of the greatest teams ever assembled? IT has quite some guts to do so.

How many players played for the Pistons and later the Bulls?

Throughout the course of history, there have been a total of 12 players who have suited up for both franchises. However, only 7 players have been associated with the Bulls after representing the Pistons:

John Salley – Pistons (1986–1992), Bulls (1996)

Dennis Rodman – Pistons (1986–1993), Bulls (1995–1998)

James Edwards – Pistons (1988–1991), Bulls (1995–1996)

Ben Wallace – Pistons (2000–2006, 2009–2012), Bulls (2006–2008)

Lindsey Hunter – Pistons (1993–2000, 2003–2008), Bulls (2008–2010)

Richard Hamilton – Pistons (2002–2012), Bulls (2011–2014)

Tyler Cook – Pistons (2021); Bulls (2022)

According to the available information, Isiah Thomas might just be talking out of pure hatred he possesses for His Airness and the Bulls.

