Inspired by Kobe Bryant’s overnight $400 million windfall, inspires Travis Kelce to team up with Lance Collins for new beverage deal

Lance Collins once helped fill Kobe Bryant’s pockets with a deal with Body Armor, and now, he may be looking to pull the same kind of thing with Travis Kelce.

Kelce is, of course, celebrating other spoils right now as the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again. Kelce was dominant once more as the Chiefs took home a 38-35 win, downing the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game wasn’t too pass-heavy for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes only threw for 182 yards. However, he did go for 3 touchdowns, and Kelce was on the receiving end of one of them. He also hauled in a team-high 81 yards.

After Tyreek Hill departed to Miami, the expectation was that the Chiefs’ offense would sputter a little bit as they got used to life without a number-one wide receiver. However, that wasn’t really the case. If anything, the Chiefs’ offense got better. Travis Kelce put in yet another fine season, going for 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His reception and touchdown marks were career highs as he took over the sole role of being the number-one threat for the Chiefs. As usual, he didn’t disappoint.

Travis Kelce’s career playoff stats… • 18 games

• 133 catches

• 1,548 receiving yards

• 16 TDs

Lance Collins is trying to help Travis Kelce as he did with Kobe Bryant

While Kobe Bryant was dominating the courts as a basketball player, he was also looking out for his business deals, and he made sure he didn’t miss any business opportunities.

Enter Lance Collins. Collins came in as an entrepreneur with expertise in the beverage department. He first created Fuze Tea, and he was able to sell it to Coca-Cola for $250 million.

He then turned to Kobe Bryant for his next big project. Going after someone as popular as Kobe was a smart choice, given how well he’d be able to promote the brand with just his face value. They started the venture in 2012, and in 2021, Body Armor was sold to Coca-Cola for $5.6 billion.

The deal netted Kobe Bryant $400 million, and it was highly profitable for both sides. Knowing his market, Collins has targetted yet another high-profile athlete in Travis Kelce.

He founded Casa Azul Spirits, an alcoholic seltzer, that he and Kelce are ready to take the world by storm with. Additionally, Collins announced Kelce as a partner right before the Super Bowl for even better timing.

This entrepreneur made Kobe Bryant over $600 million dollars. And he's set to make Travis Kelce a VERY rich man.

