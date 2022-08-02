Basketball

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wanted $35,000 from a movie producer to buy a rug!

Kareem Abdul Jabbar wanted $35,000 from a movie producer to buy a rug!
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"One-of-a kind Max Verstappen Austria 2022 helmet up for $137,000"– Red Bull star lists his original race helmet for auction to raise money for charity
Next Article
"It was a fun match" - Former WWE Star reveals details about the final match of his counterpart Triple H in the company
NBA Latest Post
Kareem Abdul Jabbar wanted $35,000 from a movie producer to buy a rug!
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wanted $35,000 from a movie producer to buy a rug!

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was an NBA juggernaut, a worthy champion both on and off the court…