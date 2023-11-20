“We Leave Behind Our Journey”: When Mike Tyson and Damian Lillard Paid Kobe Bryant a Heartfelt Homage Following Tragic Helicopter Accident

Back in 2020, Mike Tyson brought Damian Lillard on his podcast. Among the many things they spoke about, the then-recent and tragic death of Kobe Bryant was a major talking point. Speaking on the matter, Tyson was full of praises for the Lakers legend. However, before he got to that stage, the boxing legend got deeply philosophical about the star’s death, and how everybody is headed down the same path.

“We’re mourning right now because that is the natural thing to do. But the reality [is], we’re all going down that path in life, that we’re all going to face that journey… It’s just what we do, what we leave behind our journey is really what counts… You gave life the best you had. You left it all of it on the concrete.”

Tyson was very complimentary of Bryant. Tyson had apparently heard that Bryant was a very kind person. The legend made sure to include it in his statement.

“Leaving here knowing you were kind to people, people say he was a kind person, he was a good person. And you gave them the best you had, you gave life the best you had.”

Amidst Tyson’s statements, Lillard is seen nodding his head in agreement constantly. As someone who knew Kobe Bryant personally, Mike Tyson’s words seemed to resonate with him. While Tyson admitted he did not know Bryant personally, perhaps he has gone through enough loss in his life to understand what any given person leaves behind, on a much deeper level than most.

Damian Lillard on the death of Kobe Bryant

Like many across the globe, Damian Lillard grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant. Due to this, and having gotten to know him personally for some time, Bryant’s death hit Lillard very hard. The following is what he said on the matter, during his time alongside Mike Tyson.

“I mean, it [Kobe Bryant’s death] hit hard. I’m from California. So growing up in Oakland, Golden State, they never made the playoffs. So, when the playoffs came around, I transformed into a Lakers fan. And Kobe, and Shaq, and Robert Horry, all those dudes, when they went on their run, I was a half-Warrior, Half-Laker fan. So growing up, making it to the NBA, I grew up idolizing Kobe… And then, make it to the NBA and become a peer of his… You know, I played my first NBA game against Kobe. And then, my first All-Star game, I sat on the bench with him the whole time, and became friends with Kobe. So, I think all of those things, being in touch with him on so many things, and from so many different lenses, it just, it’s sad.”

At the time of his statement, it was clear that Damian Lillard was still hurting, something that has likely persisted to this day. However, being the iron-willed person that he is, Lillard has kept moving forward. Today, much like Kobe Bryant, the star has been putting his all into basketball. Now with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, all of the player’s efforts may finally culminate in an NBA championship by the end of the season.