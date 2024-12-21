mobile app bar

“Yelling at All My Guys”: Bradley Beal Admits to Being Angered by NFL Players Who Don’t Perform Well for His Fantasy Football Team

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) against the Indiana Pacers at Footprint Center.

Dec 19, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) against the Indiana Pacers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We often see sports bettors losing their minds on players on the Internet for messing up their parlays. Although he’s not as extreme, Bradley Beal admitted that he also yells at NFL players who are part of his fantasy team if they don’t perform well.

Beal started by saying that he understands how no one wants to lose money. But the truth is that players don’t always control how the game will unfold and therefore, they don’t care if someone loses money by betting on them. It’s not an athlete’s job to worry about those things.

Beal then revealed that he has his own NFL fantasy team. This puts him in the shoes of the people who put their money on the line to bet on their favorite players. Beal said that he also desperately roots for the players in his fantasy team to go out there and perform. However, when it doesn’t go as planned, he also loses his cool at times, but only in front of the TV screen.

Beal said, “I got a football fantasy team, I’m yelling at all my guys every week who I feel like don’t go out and perform for me.” However, we don’t know who’s in Beal’s fantasy squad and who are the players he has to yell at the most.

Betting is a huge part of the NFL and NBA culture at the moment as sportsbooks continue to flourish under the current administration. However, the ugly side of this often reveals itself as well.

It creates a toxic environment where fans reach out to the players’ comments or DMs to say foul and offensive things if they’ve lost their money on bets. What they fail to understand is that the players are just doing their jobs and are prioritizing what’s best for their team. Beal’s teammate Kevin Durant is also very outspoken about the parlay culture.

After winning a game last month, he posted, “Great dub suns, and for my parlayers, better luck next time lol.” KD doesn’t appreciate the fact that fans are wired in a way where they feel like they can say whatever they want if they’ve lost some money.

He once stated that if someone wins money because of him, they should give him a percentage, since they hold him responsible when they lose money.

He wrote, “When I get ya paid, u don’t DM me and send a small percentage to my cashapp but when them parlays don’t hit, I’m every name in the book. Yall ain’t real.”

Some positive moments happen because of sports betting as well. Recently, LeBron James was asked by a fan to get another rebound and complete his triple-double with two minutes left in the game.

LBJ grabbed another rebound and pointed to the fan in the crowd. He ended the game with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 16 assists. The fan wanted him to get another rebound because a triple-double would’ve boosted his parlay.

