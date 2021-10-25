“We like to see her there, it’s just important to me.”: Stephen A. Smith thirsts over Iggy Azalea on ESPN First Take

Stephen A. Smith shoots his shot with singer Iggy Azalea after her halftime show at Madison Square Garden during the Celtics vs Knicks match

Stephen A. Smith is one of America’s most vocal sports analysts. Whether it’s his opinion on a sports-related topic or whatever, NBA fans love watching him for his personality. While many including myself disagree with almost all his basketball takes, the veteran analyst has established himself as one of the biggest names in the media industry.

It is very uncommon that Stephen. A talks about anything but sports. However, when he does, it is more fun to watch than his everyday basketball takes. For example, here’s a clip where he hits on a Latina reporter courtside.

We recently saw the 54-year-old aim even higher and fire his shot with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. The rapper was on the back of performing at the halftime show of the New York Knicks season opener against the Boston Celtics.

Social Media goes crazy after Stephen A. Smith openly thirsts for Iggy Azalea

Stephan A. Smith was ecstatic as he spoke about the Knicks beating the Celtics 138-134 in a thrilling 2OT game. After expressing his excitement about his favourite team’s win, Stephen made a few comments about rapper Iggy Azalea. He goes on to say –

“Let me be very clear, at the Garden last night, let’s not forget Iggy Azalea, she was there. We like to see her there, it’s just important to me.”

Iggy Azalea had Stephen A. Smith stuttering and in shambles on First Take this morning 😭pic.twitter.com/bCjIKzBZBv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 21, 2021



The clip went viral and social media had fun watching Stephen A. stutter as he spoke about the singer. Many believe the 54-year-old was” shooting his shot” at her. Here are a few reactions to the incident:

Stephen A. Smith on national TV lusting over Iggy Azalea 😭 — Black Kevin Arnold (@bnease) October 21, 2021

Please tell me y’all heard Stephen A Smith talkin about Iggy on first take🤣🤣 — Goofy (@JoshuSmith) October 21, 2021

Knicks fans are surely happy after seeing their team get off to a winning start at the Garden. However, it seems like Stephen A. Smith was the happiest of them all. He obviously enjoyed his team’s win, but it seems like he enjoyed Iggy’s performance a lot more.

