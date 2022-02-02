“We talk a lot about what LeBron James is doing in his 19th year, but we don’t give Chris Paul his flowers enough”: Dwyane Wade believes his banana boat partners deserve equal recognition for their greatness

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade believes we need to give Chris Paul his flowers on more occasions like we do for LeBron James.

It won’t be wrong to say that Chris Paul was born to play the point guard position. The 36-year old is the ideal lob partner that any big man in the league dreams of having. Paul’s ability to make everyone around him better is what differentiates him from the rest.

The eleven-time All-Star has turned things around for every franchise he played with over the years. Whether it was the Lob City era in LA, almost beating the Warriors juggernaut as a Rocket, carrying the inexperienced OKC roster to the playoffs, or making the Phoenix Suns the top seed. Paul’s resume speaks for itself.

In his second year with the Suns, the veteran point guard is only getting better. The Phoenix team currently holds a 41-9 record and is the top seed in the league. The Suns seem to be on a mission after last season’s loss in the NBA Finals despite having a 2-0 lead.

During a recent segment on NBA on TNT, Dwyane Wade heaped praises of his close friend and banana boat partner Chris Paul.

Dwyane Wade puts Chris Paul on the same pedestal as LeBron James.

In his 17th year in the league, CP3 is still in his prime. A member of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team, Paul is currently averaging 14.9 PPG, 10.4 APG, 4.5 RPG, and 1.9 SPG. The Suns guard is shooting 48.9% from the field. His ability to keep the ball in his hands with minimum turnovers is beyond incredible.

His recent performances have sneaked him into the MVP conversation as well. The latest example of Paul making others better around him are JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo. The two big men have added immense depth and size to the roster and are playing their best basketball.

During a recent segment of NBA on TNT, D-Wade stated that Paul deserves the same flowers as LeBron James.

“I know we talk a lot about, and rightfully so, we talk a lot about what LeBron is doing in his 19th year. But we don’t talk a lot about what Chris Paul is doing at 36 years old in his 17th year. We don’t give Chris Paul his flowers enough. At 36-years old he is still one of the 15 best players in our game, he should be named an All-Star.”

“We don’t give Chris Paul his flowers enough.”@DwyaneWade shows love to @CP3 for what he’s doing in Phoenix this season. pic.twitter.com/p7mPIBncQK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 2, 2022

Wade does make a valid point, considering how well the Suns are playing. Thus one hope’s CP3 is able to sustain playing at a high level and win the chip this season.