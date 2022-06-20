“We thought Michael Jordan had altitude sickness”: The Flu Game as revealed by Chicago Bulls’ team physician from 1997 NBA Finals

There is no better performer when the stakes are at their highest on the grandest basketball stages of all than Michael Jordan.

His Airness has six Finals MVP awards to show for it. Nothing and I mean players or circumstances or illness, there wasn’t a thing on planet earth that could stop MJ from winning the title once he reached the Finals, since he made it there for the first time in 1991.

He might have had Phil Jackson arguably the best coach and Scottie Pippen, unarguably the greatest 2nd star, to help him do what he did best, but the things he did against all the odds just seem mythical.

One such thing we are talking about was his performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals where he played with a flu. Later speculated to be a food poisoning by his trainer Tim Grover.

The famous flu game Michael Jordan might have been Altitude sickness, the team physician at the time thought so

On June 11, 1997, the Chicago Bulls were in their 5th Finals in 7 years and were tied at 2-2 with Karl Malone and John Stockton’s Utah Jazz. Jordan had flu-like symptoms before the game, and it was out in the media as he didn’t appear healthy enough to play a game.

But what came next added another unforgettable chapter to his legacy with one of the most iconic performances in NBA Finals history. While puking his guts out and taking medications throughout the game Jordan put up 38 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and a block leading the Bulls to a 90-88 victory.

It is now finally confirmed by the team physician, Dr John Hefferson, what he and the team understood of MJ’s situation at the time.

“I don’t know that he had food poisoning. We thought he might have had altitude sickness.”

It’s been 25 years since the infamous Michael Jordan “Flu Game.” @ProFootballDoc asked former #Bulls Head Team Physician Dr. John Hefferon what really happened 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/UIUuEVL6Db — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) June 13, 2022

“Altitude sickness”!? That has a very wrong buzz to it. Let us all remember that game like we are used to for the last 25 years, shall we? The Flu Game.