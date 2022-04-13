“We was blowing it down there!”: JR Smith reveals how cannabis exposure helped LeBron James and co win the 2020 NBA Bubble championship for the Lakers’ 17th championship

JR Smith says that LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers squad benefited immensely from cannabis use in the Orlando Bubble.

Cannabis is a plant that has long been stigmatized by governments and political parties worldwide. Much of this stigma comes from a lack of good exposure or good experiences when it comes to using it.

Those who haven’t tried the ‘drug’ really can’t testify as to why its users are so in love with it. But those on the other side understand just how good a stressbuster this plant and it’s products can be.

Also Read – Kyrie Irving goes berserk against his former team, puts fans including Jay-Z in awe

Now legalized by most of the Western world and decriminalized in the USA, the stigma to cannabis is steadily lowering in places across the world. CBD products are now extensively used for pet care, as well as to provide PTSD victims with appropriate relief.

However, those who haven’t tried the drug are bound to treat it as bad because of their lack of exposure. And that’s the reason why there’s an entire lobby of Oriental governments and in the Middle East which still adds stigma to what doctors now call as a ‘gateway drug’.

But 2016 and 2020 NBA champion JR Smith ain’t about that life at all.

JR Smith says the 2020 Bubble champion Lakers took the trophy while getting high

JR Smith was recently a guest with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Showtime Basketball’s ‘All the Smoke’ podcast. The title of the podcast itself should send you on a trip down memory lane, if you catch my drift.

According to JR, the entire Lakers team would routinely get high on cannabis in order to get their mindset right:

“Aw yeah. We was blowing it down in there.”

“It was cool, I’m glad it happened because it finally broke that barrier and that stigma that you couldn’t play and all of this, it was a drug, it was this and that.”

Also Read – “I thought I was going to get killed!”: Mike D’Antoni on the difficulties of coaching 2012-13 Lakers ‘Superteam’

“But when you go to the bubble basketball, some of them dudes was — granted, it was like practice games and some of ’em really can’t play that well in front of 30,000 — but at the same time you saw some of the best levels of basketball.”

Another former survey revealed that over 85% of current NFL players use cannabis. The common belief among high-performance athletes is that cannabis use reduces joint pains because of its CBD content.

However, this notion is yet to properly be scientifically proven by governments. The alcohol lobby worldwide, after all, is working overtime to give a bad name to this industry. And it has been wildly successful since the 1970s. Change takes time, and honesty of the sort that JR is providing to the world.