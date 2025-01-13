“We Were Looking for Homes”: When Kobe Bryant’s Plan to Play for the Bulls Almost Went Down Because of Shaquille O’Neal

A big portion of Kobe Bryant’s legacy is his identity with the Los Angeles Lakers organization—he spent his entire 20-year career with the franchise. But his tenure wasn’t a smooth-sail throughout. At the height of Bryant and his then-Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal’s beef, the 6-foot-6 guard was ready to leave the LA side to part ways with his running mate.

Advertisement

Bryant and his wife, Vannessa, were ready to make the move to join the Bulls, even going as far as looking for houses in the area.

Kobe disclosed this information in a special one-on-one interview with Shaq in 2018. The two were able to settle their differences while Bryant revealed new details about his side of the story to Shaq. He said,

“We were looking for homes in Chicago. We were flying up there to meet Reinsdorf [Bulls owner] & Paxson. Vanessa signed off, we’re moving out to Lake Forest, Chicago.”

Kobe Bryant really wanted join the #Bulls: “We were looking for homes in Chicago. We were flying up there to meet Reinsdorf & Paxson. Vanessa signed off we’re moving out to Lake Forest Chicago.” pic.twitter.com/JjBvnmTw5e — Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@DieHardCBfans) January 11, 2025



The eventual five-time NBA champion had already made up his mind. However, he received a call from his agent, Rob Pelinka (who is now the general manager of the Lakers). He informed Bryant that O’Neal had requested a trade from LA. This changed everything because Kobe knew the team wouldn’t trade both stars in the same time frame.

Bryant elected to stay, which turned out to be an amazing decision. He went on to win back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010, cementing him as one of the greatest players ever.

However, he discussed his decision to go to Chicago on more than one occasion. After clearing the air, Bryant made it known that he wasn’t fearful to live up to Jordan’s name.

Bryant walking in Jordan’s footsteps

Throughout Bryant’s career, he has received comparisons to Jordan. They both share a similar play style as MJ was a source of inspiration for Kobe. However, Bryant’s decision to not play in Chicago never came from a place of fear of not living up to the name of the Bulls legend.

“Can I do it justice?” Bryant wondered. “Can I represent Chicago the way that it should be represented in his honor? Just a tremendous, tremendous amount of influence.”

Kobe looked at it more as an opportunity than as a tricky situation.

Eventually, Bryant shut that door and remained faithful to Los Angeles. Nearly five years after his tragic death, Kobe is considered a legend within the city and his legacy lives on forever.