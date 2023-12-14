“We Were Not Thinking About Giannis’ Franchise Record”: Pacers HC Claims His GM Has Bruised Ribs Following Bucks ‘Game Ball’ Debacle

Rick Carlisle was absolutely critical while giving his two cents on the scuffle that broke out following the Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks contest. The Pacers took the game ball with them instead of allowing Giannis Antetokounmpo, who recorded a franchise-best 64 points. The head coach of the Pacers tried justifying his team’s actions by stating that rookie Oscar Tshiebwe scored his first points. Carlisle also revealed how the franchise’s General Manager got a bruised hip due to a member of the Bucks elbowing him.

“It was Oscar Tshiebwe’s first official NBA point… We were not thinking about Giannis’ franchise record… My GM got elbowed in the ribs by one of their players. He certainly has a bruised rib.”

The Pacers-Bucks clash was entertaining till the end of the third quarter. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. took control, dominated the entirety of the final period and clinched a 140-126 victory.

Following the game, the Greek Freak was seen rushing inside the opponent’s locker room to retrieve the game ball. Unfortunately, the two-time MVP was unsuccessful in his pursuit. As he came out of the locker room, looking quite disheartened, the big man even got into a heated altercation with Tyrese Haliburton.

Giannis Antetokounmpo eventually got the game ball following his historic outing

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded the Bucks franchise’s highest-scoring performance. In merely 37 minutes, the forward went on to score 64 points.

Giannis eclipsed Michael Redd who had recorded 57 points back in 2006. Merely a couple of years ago, the Bucks leader warned Redd about his record being in danger. Today, sticking true to his words, Giannis etched his name in the history books.

Despite the incredible 64-point outing that Antetokounmpo put up, the entire basketball world has shifted its focus on the postgame altercation. Even though the future Hall-Of-Famer did eventually get the game ball, it didn’t feel the same.

Tyrese Haliburton added fuel to the fire by taking his opinions to social media. Tweeting out a meme, cryptically calling out certain people for all the lies.

One thing is certain, the upcoming 1st January clash between the two teams will be entertaining, to say the least.