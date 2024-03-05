“Weak A** Clippers, Beat They Motherf**king A**”: Patrick Beverley Goes On A Profanity-Laced Tirade Following The Bucks 6th Straight Win

The Milwaukee Bucks dealt with a lot of criticism and hostility from fans and even analysts around the league a few weeks ago. Firing your head coach to sign another one in the middle of the season was a high-risk move by the Bucks. But now it looks like things are finally working out as Milwaukee marked their sixth straight win since the All-Star Break. Taking down the Los Angeles Clippers, former Clipper Patrick Beverley went on an NSFW rant.

Advertisement

The Milwaukee Bucks scraped by with a close 113-106 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers tonight. The team not only won its sixth straight game but also did it without their leading scorer and rebounder, Giannis Antetokounmpo, in the lineup.

After the game, Patrick Beverley took to social media to express his joy over tonight’s win. However, the 35-year-old point guard may have gone a bit too hard on the profanities when referring to the Clippers.

Advertisement

“We gas Clippers, beat they motherf**king a**. F**k outta here.”

The video was recorded in the team’s locker room as other players could be overheard celebrating this win in the background. The players even got some encouragement from Head Coach Doc Rivers after tonight’s victory, rallying his troops for the next game.

Advertisement

With Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the starting lineup due to an Achilles injury, Doc Rivers went with Patrick Beverley to fill in, and the defensive juggernaut rose to the occasion with tonight’s performance.

Patrick Beverley finished the game with 12 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists, and 1 block. His stats do not do justice to the game he had. Here is one out of the many defensive plays by Beverley that kept the Bucks in the game throughout the night.

As for the team’s offense, Damian Lillard brought back Dame Time to the streets of Milwaukee, finishing the game with 41 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal.

Patrick Beverley Has Bolstered the Bucks Defense

The Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to fire Adrian Griffin and replace him with Doc Rivers was a head-scratcher. Especially when you see that the team already had the second-best record in the East. After Doc Rivers took over the helm, the Bucks were heavily criticized for losing games, pinning the blame on the team’s defense. But since the addition of Patrick Beverley to the roster, Milwaukee’s defensive rating has leaped to leading the league now.

Patrick Beverley has added a new wave of energy in the locker room, which has had automatic effects on the floor. Once considered bitter rivals, Beverley and Lillard even shared a moment on the court during tonight’s win.

Even though he played for the Clippers, Patrick Beverley cursing out his former team just goes to show how quickly the 6’2 guard has bought into the Bucks’ culture. If the team continues to perform the way that they have recently, they stand a good chance of repeating the success that they had in 2021.