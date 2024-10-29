Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Warriors Star Receives Concerning Ankle Injury Update

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) backpedals on defense after sinking a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Warriors’ perfect start to the season came to an end on Sunday night, as they suffered a 112-104 loss to the Clippers. However, the more pressing issue for the team was Stephen Curry limping off the court and heading to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter after suffering an ankle injury.

The guard rolled his left foot while trying to set a screen for teammate Moses Moody and immediately hobbled off the floor before being helped to the back by the team’s medical personnel. On Monday, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that Curry suffered a left peroneal strain and will miss the Warriors’ next two home games against the Pelicans.

Steph appears to aggravate his ankle injury and heads to the locker room pic.twitter.com/AllTixka32 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2024

He added there are no guarantees that the veteran will recover in time for their road trip to Houston to take on the Rockets. He’ll undergo a medical evaluation on Friday to determine whether he can suit up for the game at the Toyota Center.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has sustained a left peroneal strain and will be re-evaluated on Friday, source tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zcxuM36QCf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 28, 2024

When asked about the two-time MVP’s injury, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr described it as “mild” and “moderate” but added that it was a concern nonetheless. Curry’s absence will be a massive blow to the Warriors. With the team failing to add any superstar-caliber player in the offseason, the onus was on the guard to carry the team.

The franchise is reportedly looking to trade for a marquee player, with Heat superstar Jimmy Butler rumored to be a target. If Curry is sidelined for an extended period, it could force the front office to expedite the process to help negate the guard’s absence.

The four-time NBA champion’s latest ankle ailment could be a blessing in disguise if Mike Dunleavy pulls the trigger on a trade for Butler or a player that could help the Warriors in their quest to become a contender. However, if they don’t, the Warriors could potentially find themselves near the tail end of the Western Conference standings before Curry returns.