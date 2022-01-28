“Andrew Wiggins becoming an All-Star starter just shows how much help Stephen Curry has!”: NBA Twitter trolls rise up with a new narrative as the Chef has yet another All-Star teammate

NBA Twitter trolls rise up again as Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins becomes an All-Star starter, joins the list of all-stars Stephen Curry has had

The NBA All-Star Starters were announced tonight. The 2022 All-Star Game, being held in Cleveland, has LeBron James and Kevin Durant as the two captains. From the West, the starters are Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Nikola Jokic, and Andrew Wiggins. From the East, the starters are DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Like every year, there have been quite some notable snubs this year as well. Out of all the names, only one name is causing the most noise – Andrew Wiggins. While a lot of the names being brought up in the West are back-court players, there were some notable front-court snubs too. However, some trolls decided to use the selection as further ammunition to make their case about how much help Stephen Curry needs.

“Stephen Curry can’t win without multiple All-Stars”: Twitter trolls

In his 7 previous All-Star Games, Steph has had 4 games with his teammate as a fellow starter. This marks the fifth such occasion for the Dubs star.

Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins named 2022 NBA All-Star Starters pic.twitter.com/iy7B592gk7 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 28, 2022

Over the years, Stephen Curry has had some really incredible teammates. The Warriors drafted and helped Klay Thompson and Draymond Green become All-Stars. Steph’s played and won with Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins, and multiple veteran leaders such as Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, and more. Over the years, a lot of Steph’s teammates have been All-Stars, and Wiggins getting selected as a starter just adds to the list.

Warriors fans set themselves up by voting Andrew Wiggins as an all-star. They are now officially considered a superteam again. — BGN (@BullsGotNext) January 28, 2022

It doesn’t matter what others say. Andrew Wiggins earned his All-Star selection. Over the year, he has been one of the most consistent players on the Dubs roster. He’s been averaging 18.1 points on 40.4% shooting from the deep. Wiggins has worked for his opportunity, and it’s time for him to reap the rewards.