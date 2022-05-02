“The one Finals Magic invited Cookie to, Michael Jordan did a gentlemen’s sweep to the Lakers!”: Magic Johnson reveals why he never invited his wife to NBA Finals

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson revealed that he never invited his wife Cookie to the NBA Finals while winning 5 NBA Championships in California.

Ironically, Magic Johnson eventually called Cookie for the 1991 Finals against the Chicago Bulls. However, the Bulls would go on to win 4-1 winning another NBA crown during that era. The poster boy of the Lakers was known for his extravagant lifestyle including throwing lavish pool parties.

In his docuseries “They Call Me Magic,” Johnson spoke about the culture in Los Angeles during his time as a player. He said, “Well you know, I was known for my parties,” the NBA legend laughs. “I had the best parties in Hollywood. Everybody wanted to come to the pool parties.”

It was also stated that wives and girlfriends were not allowed, which prompted Cookie to end the relationship. However, the two reconciled and have been married for over 30 years. Since then, Johnson has been active for the Lakers’ backroom staff in the NBA.

Cookie and Magic have two children named – EJ Johnson and Elisa Johnson, who are now in their 20s.

Is Magic Johnson the Greatest Laker in History?

Magic Johnson spent 13 seasons for the Lakers. Johnson played in 11 All-Star games and won 3 MVP awards, 3 Finals MVP awards, and 5 NBA championships. He averaged 19.5 points, 11.2 assists, and 7.2 rebounds in 906 regular-season games. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

He was best known for his style and no-effort passes which scared defenders. Johnson’s career is always seen as incomplete, considering his early retirement from the sport. Johnson contracted the HIV virus, putting an early end to his glorious reign in the NBA.

In the 75-year history of the league, Johnson will surely go down as one of the greatest point guards of all time.

