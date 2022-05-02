Basketball

“The one Finals Magic invited Cookie to, Michael Jordan did a gentlemen’s sweep to the Lakers!”: Magic Johnson reveals why he never invited his wife to NBA Finals

"The one Finals Magic invited Cookie to, Michael Jordan did a gentlemen's sweep to the Lakers!”: Magic Johnson reveals why he never invited his wife to NBA Finals
Mario Fernandes

Previous Article
"Rudy Gobert feels Donovan Mitchell is a liability!": NBA Insider reveal shocking report on how Jazz co-stars really feel about each other headed into this offseason
Next Article
"Calm, Calm Calm": Sebastian Vettel scares customer while drifting their car as a Mechanic
NBA Latest Post
"The one Finals Magic invited Cookie to, Michael Jordan did a gentlemen's sweep to the Lakers!”: Magic Johnson reveals why he never invited his wife to NBA Finals
“The one Finals Magic invited Cookie to, Michael Jordan did a gentlemen’s sweep to the Lakers!”: Magic Johnson reveals why he never invited his wife to NBA Finals

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson revealed that he never invited his wife Cookie…