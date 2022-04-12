Basketball

“Magic Johnson chose Converse over Nike and missed out on $5.2 billion!”: HBO’s Winning Time casts the spotlight on how the Lakers legend missed out on a deal of a lifetime

"Magic Johnson chose Converse over Nike and missed out on $5.2 billion!": HBO's Winning Time casts the spotlight on how the Lakers legend missed out on a deal of a lifetime
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"I don’t care who’s in front" - George Russell shoots out warning to Ferrari and Red Bull amidst title chase struggles
Next Article
Washington Sundar injury update: Tom Moody provides crucial update on Washington Sundar’s availability for SRH’s next IPL 2022 match vs KKR
NBA Latest Post
"Magic Johnson chose Converse over Nike and missed out on $5.2 billion!": HBO's Winning Time casts the spotlight on how the Lakers legend missed out on a deal of a lifetime
“Magic Johnson chose Converse over Nike and missed out on $5.2 billion!”: HBO’s Winning Time casts the spotlight on how the Lakers legend missed out on a deal of a lifetime

Magic Johnson is recognized as one of basketball’s most successful entrepreneurs and even he regrets…