“Went To Sleep Last Night With Violence On His Mind”: Anthony Edwards On Coach Chris Finch’s Locker Room Outburst

The Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was prepared to go to war tonight. A lot of drama unfolded behind the scenes and on the floor which got the Wolves a 121-113 win over the Phoenix Suns. Fueled by the head coach’s aggressive approach, Anthony Edwards and co. put up a memorable performance at the Footprint Center.

While talking to the media after the game, Ant-Man said that his coach had ‘violence on his mind’ when he went to sleep last night. He brought the same attitude inside the locker room ahead of the game and spared not a single soul.

Ant said, “I think he went to sleep last night with violence on his mind. You know how you go to sleep with something on your mind and you hope when you wake up and everything is [gone], I don’t think his sleep was good enough.” Edwards also talked about how the coach chewed up his players inside the locker room.

Anthony Edwards said Finch went to sleep last night with violence on his mind.

When asked if anyone was spared from the onslaught, he said, “I wasn’t.” Similar things were said by Julius Randle and Nickeil Alexander-Walker about their coach as well. Randle said, “You should have seen him this morning.” He said that Finch is an “extremely smart guy” who knows how to get the best out of his players. So, this was all a calculated move from the coach.

Alexander-Walker said, “He woke up choosing violence, all day…As you can see, it was the right thing.” Finch has been the head coach of the Wolves since 2021 and has the reputation of a very passionate coach. He even got himself ejected from the game after picking up his second technical foul in the third quarter.

Immediately after his discussion with official CJ Washington, he was surprised to find out that he was handed a technical for the same. Finch then rushed to yell in his face and was separated by his players. But it did the trick for the Wolves. At the time of his ejection, the Wolves were trailing by two points with over five minutes to go in the third quarter.

Chris Finch gets his second tech and gets ejected, Ant has to pull him away

They ended up outscoring the Suns 66-54 in the second half and registered their fourth consecutive win. They put the screws on the Suns’ offense in the second half. Finch must’ve been very pleased by the performance as he always tries to make his players understand the importance of good defense.

Ant-Man led the charge in scoring with 33 points on the board with seven rebounds and five assists. He was accompanied by 28 points from Randle, 23 points from Alexander-Walker, and 14 from Jaden McDaniels.