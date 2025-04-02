Ayesha Howard Denies Anthony Edwards Paid Her Over $1 Million in Child Support All at Once

Mar 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards is in the middle of trying to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to the playoffs, but the 23-year-old seemingly has more pressing matters to focus on off the court. Rumors have popped up recently that the three-time All-Star attempted to pay over $1 million in child support all at once.

Advertisement

The rumors have taken over social media as Edwards has seemingly made it known he has no interest in being in his child’s life. However, the mother of their child, Ayesha Howard, vehemently denied the rumors. She claimed that no such offer was ever made by Edwards, nor was one accepted by her.

The mother of two was able to set the record straight on The Shade Room, where she attempted to leave little doubt regarding the legitimacy of her claims. “There are no court documents, motions, or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms,” Howard said.

“Where do these lies be coming from?” Howard posted on her Instagram story before posting another text photo that read. “You ever heard a rumor about yourself and actually wanted to hear more like no way… What did I do next?”

Anthony Edwards confidently payed $1,080,000 in child support all at once to cover 18 years worth of payments. I never knew basketball player make a lot of money like footballers. — lobistars (@john322226) April 2, 2025

Even if the rumors are shut down, it doesn’t mean that Edwards plans on having a future with Howard or their child. The Wolves’ superstar already waived paternity and visitation rights just months after the birth of his daughter, Aubri.

Only one battle remains between Edwards and Howard

With the custody battle already settled, child support remains the only topic of discussion between the two. Edwards has made it clear after waiving his parental rights that the only thing he’s concerned about is giving up as little money as possible.

Edwards scored a victory over his ex-girlfriend in court after revealing he doesn’t want custody or visitation with their daughter. The court granted a motion brought by Edwards in which he argued California was the wrong state to determine child support. He then filed a separate paternity lawsuit in Georgia.

Edwards claimed that Ayesha lived in Georgia, despite her court statement that she had moved to California before giving birth to Aubri, who was born in the Golden State. Anthony argued that Ayesha gave birth to their child in L.A. and filed her case in California to try to secure a higher child support payment from him.

In the end, it seems as if Edwards will be able to achieve his ultimate goal of paying off Howard less than she demanded after making it abundantly clear that he would be an absent father throughout Aubri’s life.