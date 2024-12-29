“We’re Capable of Beating Everybody”: Zach Lavine Shows Confidence in Bulls Amid Trade Buzz

Dec 28, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Following the Bulls’ trading DeMar DeRozan to the Kings in the offseason, many believed it was only a matter of time before the team parted ways with star Zach Lavine. However, the Bulls have surprisingly remained competitive this season. As of today, they hold the ninth seed, which would secure them a Play-In spot. Following their 116-111 victory over the Bucks, Lavine displayed confidence in his team despite the ongoing trade rumors.

Lavine didn’t play up to par to his usual standards in the Bulls‘ matchup against the Bucks. Despite the 2x All-Star finishing with only 15 points, the Bulls still managed to come away with the victory. In his post-game press conference, the two-time All-Star doubled down on the Bulls’ ceiling. He said,

“We’re capable of beating everybody, and we’ve obviously shown that we can lose and have terrible games as well… It feels good that everybody contributed to get the win.”

“We’re capable of beating everybody and we’ve obviously shown that” Zach LaVine after the Big win over the Bucks 📹: @Will_Gottlieb pic.twitter.com/z8IsxhCgVp — CHGO Bulls (@CHGO_Bulls) December 29, 2024

This victory comes right after the Bulls’ inexplicable fourth-quarter collapse to the Hawks. At one point, the Bulls led by 21 points, but the Hawks outscored them 50-25 in the final period to steal the game. However, Lavine’s faith in his team hasn’t wavered as they were able to bounce back impressively.

Despite their fair share of struggles this season, the Bulls are only three games behind the Hawks for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Lavine’s attitude is the perfect leadership approach from the team’s longest-tenured player. However, his confidence in his team hasn’t tarnished his status as a hot commodity in NBA trade talks.

Zach Lavine’s trade market

Every team in the NBA would love to have Zach Lavine on their team. He is one of the best shooting guards in the league and is still only 29 years old. However, his contract makes it extremely difficult to make a trade possible.

At the end of the 2021-22 season, Lavine agreed on a five-year $216 million contract with the Bulls. After this season, he’d still be contractually tied down in Chicago for another 2 years. He’s earning $43 million, which is a hefty sum to match contractually for a trade.

The NBA’s second tax apron also makes it nearly impossible for teams in that threshold to make trades. Regardless, the Lakers and the Nuggets have shown interest in the 2x Slam Dunk Contest Champion. Trade talks have simmered during the past few weeks but are bound to pick back up once the trade deadline draws near.