“We’re like the 900-year-old Italian grandmother that still cooks amazing food, you’ll have no complaints”: Carmelo Anthony enthusiastically looks ahead to partnering with LeBron James for a championship run in 2021-22

Carmelo Anthony whipped out an amazing analogy to illustrate how LeBron James and the old Lakers will contend for next year’s NBA title.

Rob Pelinka has completely reshaped a Lakers roster that went out in 6 games during this year’s first round series. They now have a brand new center rotation despite adding some familiar faces.

Russell Westbrook is the biggest addition Pelinka’s made, finally pairing LeBron and AD with a true point guard. The 9-time All-Star is fresh off a season in which he averaged a triple-double for the Washington Wizards.

Carmelo Anthony, DeAndre Jordan, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard will all be asked to contribute to varying degrees off the bench. Melo will be in pursuit of his first NBA title, as will Russell Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan.

Melo has spent the offseason honing his skills and preparing to be an impact player for the Purple-and-Gold. He is also promoting his new book Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised.

Carmelo Anthony whips out an amazing restaurant analogy to describe LeBron James and the Lakers this season

Carmelo Anthony recently gave an interview with Ebony magazine as part of the promotional campaign for his book. He was naturally asked about the Lakers’ fit for the upcoming season, and the memes that their aging roster has spawned on the Internet.

As has always been the case, Melo was a consummate professional in the way he handled this question. He acknowledged the conversation that is going on right now, but he assured us of the Lakers’ excellence this year with a neatly framed analogy:

“It’s like .. you go to an Italian restaurant, you got the grandmother in there who’s 900 years old cooking the food. The food comes out amazing, though.”

“You’re not gonna say she’s too old to be cooking. You’re gonna taste and enjoy that food. It’s the same situation with us. We’re the cooks in the kitchen. When you taste the food, you’re gonna love the food. That’s how I look at it.”

In an exclusive interview with EBONY, the #NBA All-Star discusses several key moments of his life, such as his bouts with depression, the steady stream of losing loved ones, and more. Read full interview with Carmelo Anthony at https://t.co/G7nqMKtOjx–https://t.co/LAxcECnKu5 pic.twitter.com/TY01ufAjH8 — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) September 14, 2021

