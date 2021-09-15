“Nas’ latest music video features LeBron James and Russell Westbrook”: The Lakers teammates are seen having an extravagant brunch with the NY rap legend in the video

Nas recently dropped his latest music video track, Brunch on Sundays. The song features extended cameos by LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Recently, east coast rapper Nas released his single Brunch on Sundays, which has LA Lakers stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook making special appearances.

The former MVPs have been spending quality time during the current off-season, whether it’s working out together or attending college basketball. Both James and Brodie are trying to inculcate team chemistry before they begin their quest for the 2021-22 NBA title.

Directed by Omar Jones and executive produced by Peter Brittenbender and Annie Chen. The visual also features rapper and singer, Blxst and Cordae and Nas’ daughter Destiny and the track’s producer, Hit-Boy.

Hip-hop artist Nas’ latest track features LeBron James and Russell Westbrook

In honor of his 48th birthday, Nas recruited some of his friends, including Swizz Beatz and LA Lakers, stars LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook for a feel-good brunch in the new visual for his single “Brunch On Sundays.”

The video features James and Westbrook sitting beside rapper Nas at the decorated brunch table, having some scrumptious food on display.

Both the former MVPs are seen dressed in all-white, raising a toast. Westbrook has been living quite the extravagant Hollywood life since he arrived in LA. The 9x All-Star recently put the fashion police to work with his latest outfit at the Met Gala.

As James and Westbrook set their eye on the Larry O’Brien trophy for the upcoming 2021-22 season, the two superstars have also been spotted enjoying the Hollywood life in LA.

“Brunch on Sundays” is a standout track off Nas’s release, King’s Disease II, which features appearances from Eminem, Lauryn Hill, EPMD, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, YG, and more.