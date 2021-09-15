Basketball

“Nas’ latest music video features LeBron James and Russell Westbrook”: The Lakers teammates are seen having an extravagant brunch with the NY rap legend in the video

"Nas' latest music video features LeBron James and Russell Westbrook": The Lakers teammates are seen having an extravagant brunch with the NY rap legend in the video
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Kyrie Irving is the ultimate versatility weapon”: CJ McCollum narrates the horrific experience of guarding the Nets superstar while breaking down his game from the 2016 Finals
Next Article
"We're like the 900-year-old Italian grandmother that still cooks amazing food, you'll have no complaints": Carmelo Anthony enthusiastically looks ahead to partnering with LeBron James for a championship run in 2021-22
Latest Posts