“We’re not the championship team we want to be right now, we have to stay humble”: Frank Vogel gives his blunt opinions on LeBron James and co. amid the Lakers slow start

Frank Vogel gives his honest opinions on the Lakers’ performance so far. Talks about LeBron James and co.’s championship aspirations amid a shaky 5-5 start.

After a failure of a campaign last year, the Los Angeles Lakers front office managed to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with an incredible supporting cast this season. In a rather busy offseason, the management was successful in acquiring superstars like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, Rajon Rondo, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn, among many others.

Much to their surprise, the Lakers have had a rather underwhelming start to this young season. After going winless in the preseason, the organization has had a shaky 5-5 start. In these past few weeks, LAL has already managed to blow a 26 and a 19-point lead to a young Oklahoma City Thunder team.

Of course, injuries have played a huge part in the Lakers’ slow start, however, this young season has seen a lack of on-court chemistry among the team, along with a barrage of unforced turnovers.

Also Read: Kevin Durant admitted to having his Game 3 dagger over the Cavaliers superstar on loop

And amid this tremulous start, Frank Vogel, for one, believes that the 2020 NBA Champs are not looking like the championship-contending team they expected to be.

Frank Vogel gives his honest opinions on LeBron James and the Lakers’ championship aspirations amid their current form

It’s no secret that the Lakers have been rather disappointing so far. And coach Frank Vogel doesn’t want to hide from this harsh truth too. Recently, Vogel spoke about the team’s struggles and how they are not looking like the championship team everyone expected them to be.

After Saturday night’s loss to the Blazers, Frank was straightforward with his opinions. He said:

“When we’re on the court, we just got to play harder. Every possession has to matter. We just got to play harder, that’s it.”

“If we’re gonna win, we have to stay humble. We’re not the championship team we want to be right now, so in order to get there, we have to stay humble. It’s not a knock on who we are as players. It’s just as a team, if you want to win at any level, you got to stay humble.”

“We’re not the championship team we want to be right now, so in order to get there, we have to stay humble.”https://t.co/lPoZ9X3bj0 pic.twitter.com/MjJN5FDQnx — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) November 8, 2021

Also Read: Zach LaVine expands on how the Bulls and Lakers GOATs have framed his interest in basketball

Clearly, the Lakers, who look like a deadly team on paper, are not as fierce as everyone expected them to be. The squad has not played like the strong title-favorites they were expected to be. Before things go bad to worse for the LA-based team, LeBron James and co. must really find their winning ways before stumbling down the standings furthermore.