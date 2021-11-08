“I watched my shot over LeBron James over and over again”: Kevin Durant admitted to having his Game 3 dagger over the Cavaliers superstar on loop

Kevin Durant admits that he watched his Game 3 clutch 3 over LeBron James on repeat following the Warriors sweep over the Cavs.

The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the NBA for half a decade due to Kevin Durant taking his talents to the Bay Area. Of course, on the flipside, we had LeBron James anchoring his own big three with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love by his side for four straight Eastern Conference championships.

Prior to KD making his way to Golden State, both squads were on a level playing field, with Steph Curry leading the charge one way and LeBron James the other. Saying Durant tipped the scales in GSW’s favor by tenfold is an overstated understatement, resulting in the Warriors going 3-1 against James and ‘The Land’.

The 2017 NBA Finals felt as though they could’ve been interesting from a competitive standpoint, especially after their exhilarating Christmas game that same season. Fast-forward to the Finals and the Dubs beat Cleveland 4-1. 2018 yielded similar results with just more dominance from GSW.

Kevin Durant on his shot over LeBron James in Game 3.

After the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals 4-0, Kevin Durant took to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ the night before their championship parade. Here, he went on to talk about his 2nd straight title while also breaking down how he felt after his dagger 3 over LeBron James in Game 3.

“I did watch it [the shot] over and over again. Of course I watch it, you watch your show right?” Kevin Durant asked Kimmel as he hilariously claimed that he does not.

In all fairness, the shot KD made over LeBron James was quite incredible. Going up 3-0 is a death sentence for any team on the opposing side of it and Durant hit the dagger to earn his 2nd straight Finals MVP. It should be noted that this is the exact same shot from the exact same spot on the floor that he hot in the 2017 NBA Finals as well during a clutch game.