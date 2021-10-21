“Westbrook and Melo joining LeBron really giving me that feeling when Karl Malone Garry Payton were with Kobe”: Paul Pierce notices similarities in legends searching for rings

Lakers became the title favorites behind Brooklyn Nets this off-season with the addition of future NBA Hall of Famers Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

If it means overhauling your entire team to get to championships, Lakers never shy away. They were having just 3 players (LeBron James, Anthony Davis Horton-Tucker) from the 2020 Championship team in this season’s roster before Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard signed again.

In addition to adding players from the past, the Lakers also signed two future Hall of Fame players who are still hunting for the ultimate glory.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook needs to forget his abysmal performances”: LeBron James reveals the advice he gave to his Lakers teammate after their shocking loss to the Warriors

Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony joined LeBron James and Anthony Davis to become one of the must-watch teams in the NBA ever. But this has been done by the Lakers before.

The Purple and Gold of 2021-22 reminds Paul Pierce of the 2003-04 Lakers

In a Showtime Basketball show called “What’s Burnin”, three former NBA players Paul Pierce, Stephen Jackson, and Matt Barnes were talking about the most impactful moves of the 2021 offseason.

“It’s good to see Melo get a chance to win the Championship, it’s also good to see Russ, LeBron, and AD get together, as a basketball fan and also as former NBA player to see those three guys on the court in the same uniform is exciting to see.. but if they don’t win a championship it’s gonna be hell in LA.” Jackson said.

To which Pierce compares this Lakers team to the Lakers of 2003-04, “This team is really giving me that Karl Malone Garry Payton when they were with Kobe, that kind of feel.”

Karl Malone aged 40 and Gary Payton aged 35, who were also surely the future Hall of Famers at the time, joined the Los Angeles Lakers that already had two of the league’s best players in Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, in search of a championship.

But sure enough, losing in Finals to the great Detroit Pistons of 04 they couldn’t win their rings.

Westbrook has a big role but still has to sacrifice if he wants to win a ring

While Westbrook is still at a higher level and has multiple seasons of basketball left in him than Malone was when the Mailman joined the Lakers for a season before his retirement, time is ticking on the 2017 MVP to win a ring and this is his best opportunity.

Paul Pierce continued “If they’re healthy they should get to the finals, but that’s the sign there, they are older, how’s Westbrook gonna fit with LeBron.”

While Carmelo Anthony has now transitioned into a great off the bench scorer, Westbrook is expected to play a much bigger role. Bigger than Malone and Payton were playing for the Lakers then.

“Westbrook has been ball-dominant but LeBron’s gonna have the ball in his hands, I am sorry, he’s still 26/7/7 (Points/rebounds/assists) a night, can Westbrook make that adjustment and that’s what we have to find out.” said Paul.

Lakers opened their season with a loss to a rusty Golden State Warriors, with LeBron posting 34/11/5, AD – 33/11/2 and Westbrook – 8/5/4. Melo added 9 points from the bench.

Also read: “I told Russell Westbrook to go home and watch a comedy”: LeBron James pithily dismisses any talk of dissent in Lakers locker room following opening night defeat by Warriors

While it will surely be a tough job for Russell to be the 3rd star in a team, the Lakers surely will have to be led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis to win championships, and the latter needs to have an MVP caliber season.