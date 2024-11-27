“What Am I Eating for Thanksgiving?”: Shaquille O’Neal Mocks Charles Barkley’s “Futuristic A**” Glasses On Inside The NBA

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley make up one of the funniest duos on TV. Most of the time, the two end up being extremely hilarious even without trying to. One such incident happened tonight on Inside The NBA when Barkley took out his reading glasses to go over the NBA standings.

The crew was discussing the West standings and how the Thunder are still considered the best team in the West. When asked which is the 2nd best team, the Chuckster initially stuck to his Suns, just like he had at the half-time show. He then took out his glasses to look at the standings but seemed to struggle to read what was written on the sheet.

“Are those welding glasses?” asked Jalen Rose, looking at Chuck’s spectacles. Ernie Johnson pitched in and told Barkley he looked like Madea. While Chuck is missing the hair Madea has, his spectacles do seem to match hers. “Obviously they’re not working well, because you’ve been staring at something forever,” Ernie said, highlighting Chuck’s struggles.

Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t hold back on the fun and barged in with, “What am I eating for Thanksgiving?” Explaining his statement, Shaq added, “They futuristic a** glasses.”

“Are those welding glasses??” @JalenRose and The Guys roasted Chuck’s glasses pic.twitter.com/RBuxPjvVVW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 27, 2024

Shaq asked Chuck to see the glasses but was shut down. “You already got glasses fool, you don’t need two pairs,” remarked Barkley.

While Shaq and Chuck were bickering, Ernie prepared another jab at Chuck. “On those sunny days in Phoenix, you can see Chuck burning up those anthills with that sun out there.”

Charles Barkley made one final attempt at changing the topic. “Listen, the West is interesting,” he said before Ernie interjected with “just like those glasses.”

It’s safe to say that the Chuckster won’t be downplaying these glasses anytime soon. We might even expect a new pair on his head when Inside The NBA returns next Tuesday.