Draymond Green, who punched Jordan Poole at practice, draws Kobe Bryant comparisons via GM Bob Myers

The Golden State Warriors are the most successful team of the last decade. They’ve had quite the graph in the last ten or so years. They reached the top of the hill in 2015, with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green rising to the occasion.

After that, they lost in the Finals in 2016 and won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018 before losing in the 2019 Finals. However, after that, things went downhill. Kevin Durant left, and Klay Thompson suffered back-to-back career-altering injuries. The Warriors went from the top of the hill to the absolute bottom.

With Stephen Curry leading the way, the Warriors again reached the promised land in 2022. Recently, GM Bob Myers sat down with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson for an episode of All The Smoke.

Bob Myers compares Draymond Green to Kobe Bryant

While talking to the former Warriors, Bob Myers was asked to describe Draymond Green. Myers praised his star, and talked about the importance of having someone like Green on the team. He then went on to compare Draymond to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. He talked about how both of them have the same edge and how that results in ‘bad teammate’ claims.

“You know, rest in peace, Kobe. But he lived on that, like, edge too, like he wasn’t an easy teammate. He made you show up a certain way. If you didn’t, he didn’t let you off the hook. He did everything he asked you to do. He did. That’s why it was so easy, he did it more. He’s like ‘I’m asking you to just come close to what I’m doing. Not like talent-wise, but effort, play hard, didn’t skip games.’ I don’t know if he ever rested a game? You couldn’t have sat him down if you tried.”

“So people like that, usually are successful because most people aren’t as competitive as him. But people like that sometimes in life because of that competitiveness test the edge. It could be a gift and a curse. But in professional sports, this, this ain’t easy out there. Like, you think winning is easy? I don’t think people understand how hard it is just to get to the finals.”

Myers isn’t wrong. Both Draymond and Kobe had one huge thing in common. They both were competitors and never asked someone else to do something which they couldn’t do themselves. While Bryant started off as a solo act, Draymond has always been the driving force on the team.

Are things better between Green and Jordan Poole?

In October, days after returning from Japan, Draymond Green shocked the Warriors and the world by throwing hands at Jordan Poole. This resulted in him taking away time from the team. It was a serious incident, which received a lot of critique all around the league.

Almost two months after the incident, it looks like things are better between Poole and Draymond. While they arent back to being buddies just yet, the two have managed to keep differences aside and act as professionals on the court.

