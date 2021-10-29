Basketball

“What did the 9 years say to the 4 games?”: Blazers’ Damian Lillard reacts to the stats showing his slow start to the 2021-22 season

"What did the 9 years say to the 4 games?": Blazers' Damian Lillard reacts to the stats showing his slow start to the 2021-22 season
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
“I think we can pull that one off” – Matt Riddle discusses a potential match with Goldberg in 2022
Next Article
WWE Pull Charlotte Flair out of upcoming media appearances following controversial SmackDown segment
NBA Latest Post
“Joel Embiid really channeled his inner Magic Johnson with that dime”: Sixers big man awes fans with his behind the back pass to Maxey in the 110-102 win over the Pistons
“Joel Embiid really channeled his inner Magic Johnson with that dime”: Sixers big man awes fans with his behind the back pass to Maxey in the 110-102 win over the Pistons

During the Sixer 110-102 win over the Detroit Pistons, Joel Embiid showcased his best Magic…