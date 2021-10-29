“What did the 9 years say to the 4 games?”: Blazers’ Damian Lillard reacts to the stats showing his slow start to the 2021-22 season

Blazers’ superstar Damian Lillard reacts to his a page uploading stats of his slow start to the 2021-22 NBA Season

The start of the NBA season isn’t always the best time for all the players. Coming off a long off-season break, the players usually have some rust to shake off. However, once they get some time in games, the stars usually shake their rust off and get to their mid-season form.

This season’s start hasn’t been easy for Damian Lillard. In the four games he’s played, he’s been averaging a career-low 17.8 points, 8 assists, has been shooting an abysmal 17.1% from 3s. His field goal percentage is as low as 33.3%. A Twitter page named Hoop Central posted the same stats after the Grizzlies game last night.

Damian Lillard in 4 games this season: 17.7 PPG

8.0 APG

3.2 RPG

33% FG

17% 3P pic.twitter.com/jkWo5jCZdT — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 28, 2021

Also Read: “One of Steph’s secrets to his success, he loves his life, his family, his hobbies, and his daily existence on the Earth!”: Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about Stephen Curry and Damion Lee and things that lead them to success

Damian Lillard responds to the stat showing his slow start

Damian Lillard is a player who gets wrapped in his emotions a little. He has had a busy offseason, first making his way to Tokyo, to represent Team USA at the Olympics. After winning a Gold Medal there, Lillard came home and got busy with his wedding preparation. It was a beautiful ceremony.

Dame hasn’t had the best season starts so far. However, it doesn’t bother him much. Entering his 9th season in the league, Dame has seen a lot of basketball and played quite a bit of it himself as well. He knows all it takes is one game to shake off the rust, and he showed signs of it in the 2nd half against the Grizzlies last night.

However, seeing a page put up those stats, Dame couldn’t help but react to the same.

What did the 9 years say to the 4 games? … https://t.co/GwN2bJ82jw — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 28, 2021

Also Read: “Kevin Durant needs James Harden the most amid Kyrie Irving’s absence”: Kendrick Perkins addresses Harden’s struggles with the new officiating and why the superstar needs to ease some pressure off KD

Even though Damian Lillard hasn’t had the start everyone may have hoped for, his tweet is an indication he’s about to come out swinging. For players as great as Dame, all it takes is one moment to start feeling different, and then the game changes for them.