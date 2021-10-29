“One of Steph’s secrets to his success, he loves his life, his family, his hobbies, and his daily existence on the Earth!”: Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about Stephen Curry and Damion Lee and things that lead them to success

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about Stephen Curry and Damion Lee and how Steph has built his perfect ways to be successful

For a player to be successful consistently, it is always crucial that they build their habits. We have seen some of the most unique habits exhibited by Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry in pre-games. However, it’s not just the pregame that attributes to all the success.

Recently, the Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr sat with ‘Damon and Ratto’ on 95.7 The Game. There he sat and discussed the emergence of one player specifically: Damion Lee. Lee has been a great asset for the Warriors, and his 20 points helped the Dubs secure the win over the Thunder on the road. He has been averaging 14.2 points, while shooting over 47% from the deep, coming off the bench.

Steve Kerr discusses Stephen Curry and Damion Lee

Damion Lee was out for the final two play-in games due to COVID. However, he has put in extra work over the summer, to get to the best shape in his life.

Steve Kerr talked about the same, and said,

“I thought he turned the corner last year. He had some really good games for us a year ago. The season didn’t end well for him, he got COVID late in the year and was not able to play in the two play-in games. He didn’t really have a complete season health-wise, but he really helped us win some games. This was a great summer for him, he got healthy, was able to work on his body. I think he came into camp in the best shape of his life, but also with the most knowledge that he’s ever had and the most confidence.”

“There’s just a lot of great things going on in Damion’s life.” Steve Kerr believes Damion Lee’s success on the court is “directly related” to his home lifehttps://t.co/zGWDQkbWbi pic.twitter.com/lmjiQOH9hr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2021

Steve Kerr related success to happiness at home. He included Stephen Curry and took his example.

“They are directly related, there’s no question. I’ve long felt that’s one of Steph [Curry’s] secrets to his success, he loves his life. He loves his family, he loves his hobbies, his daily existence on the Earth, he just enjoys it so much. He’s got so much going for him that it makes everything smoother and more fun for him on the court. I think that’s true for everybody. If you can get things in order and you’re in a comfortable place, you’re going to have more success.”

Whether it’s all the work, or the happiness at home, or a mix of both, it’s working out for Damion Lee. Stephen Curry and the Warriors hope he can carry on his form, and become a key cog in the Warriors’ system.