“You know you’re James Harden, right?”: Reggie Miller pumped up the Nets superstar ahead of their clutch win vs Knicks

James Harden was given a reminder of his true abilities by Reggie Miller ahead of Nets vs Knicks at Barclays Center.

The Beard hasn’t had a good start to the year. His slower start in a couple of past seasons could be attributed to his lack of conditioning. However, Harden came into the year after a full training camp and preseason with the squad.

He faced an uncharacteristically bad whistle through many of the first few games. Harden was made an obvious target of the NBA’s new rules regarding contact initiated by offensive players. His free throw average dipped from over 9 per game to just around 4.

However, following subsequent adjustments and an easier schedule run, Harden found himself in better form heading into their marquee clash against Golden State. They lost that game, as well as one at home to the Phoenix Suns. James himself was sub-par in both outings.

The Beard was introspective in their postgame presser following their loss to Chris Paul and co. He acknowledged that he was making the wrong reads and mismanaging the shot clock in too many possessions.

A clash with the Knicks at their home court on national television was definitely an opportunity for James Harden to prove himself. He seized it with both hands, recording 34 points, 8 assists and the dub.

Reggie Miller says he motivated James Harden ahead of the game

Reggie Miller was in the announcers’ booth alongside Kevin Harlan for the marquee TNT clash last night. The NBA 75th Anniversary Team member and Hall of Fame shooting guard had a few words of advice for the Beard ahead of the game:

“You do know you’re James Harden? You are a former MVP right? What are you talkin about you don’t know when to score and when to facilitate?”

One of the best moments of the night was when Harden had a crazy putback dunk to sign off.