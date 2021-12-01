Basketball

“I hate to burst everybody’s bubble a little bit”: NBA Legend Isiah Thomas compares the playing style of Damian Lillard and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

"I hate to burst everybody's bubble a little bit": NBA Legend Isiah Thomas compares the playing style of Damian Lillard and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
Mahendra Pratap Singh

Previous Article
Lucknow IPL team coach: Who will be the head coach of Lucknow team for IPL 2022?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I hate to burst everybody's bubble a little bit": NBA Legend Isiah Thomas compares the playing style of Damian Lillard and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
“I hate to burst everybody’s bubble a little bit”: NBA Legend Isiah Thomas compares the playing style of Damian Lillard and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Isiah Thomas give props to Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf for being one of the greatest shooters in…