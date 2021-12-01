“I hate to burst everybody’s bubble a little bit”: NBA Legend Isiah Thomas compares the playing style of Damian Lillard and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Isiah Thomas give props to Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf for being one of the greatest shooters in NBA history.

The NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is known for his long-range 3s and taking shots while the defence is on him. Exhibit A, Dame’s long-range 3 over Paul George to win the series against OKC in the 2019 playoff.

The 6 times All-Star of the Portland Blazers have already made 12 50-points games. Dame was also named in the NBA 75th Anniversary List earlier this season.

He may look like a he’s one of a kind scorer. But according to the NBA Legend Isiah Thomas, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf of the ’90s had a similar game back then.

When it comes to NBA history, there are only a handful of players who can match the storytelling skills of IT. The Badboy Isiah said ” I hate to burst everybody’s bubble a little bit. Because imma remind of another guy who did it just as well”

The Legacy of Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Abdul-Rauf played in the NBA for only 9 seasons. He is known for his years in Denver Nuggets from 1990-1996. In the 1993-94 season, he shot 95.6% from the free-throw line, making him one of the most accurate free-throw shooters in the NBA.

His style of play has many times been compared with Stephen Curry’s also. In the 1995-96 season, Mahmoud shot 39.2% from the 3 point line, which was remarkable in the 90s. Isiah called him “one of the greatest shooters to even come in our league”.

He won the award for Most Improved Player in 1993. Rauf’s NBA career was cut short due to injuries and controversies.

He is infamous for refusing to stand for the National Anthem before the game. According to him, the flag was a symbol of oppression and that the United States had a long history of tyranny.

It is amazing to see how there is nothing new under the NBA roof. Detroit Piston’s Isiah hopes that Mahmoud will get the respect he deserves for his game in the 90s.

